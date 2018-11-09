A father’s love of sports rubs off on daughter

As far back as I can remember, sports have been near and dear to my heart. I got this from my father who was the biggest sports fan I have ever known.
When I was very young, I watched Gillette’s Friday Night at the Fights with my father. My favorite boxer was Hurricane Jackson. I found out later that he was arrested, convicted and spent 20 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.
I loved to watch baseball with my dad. When it first came on television, it was in black and white. Nothing was in color at that time. Dizzy Dean and Pee Wee Reese were the play by play commentators. I remember when Dizzy Dean would say that a player “slud” into second base — “slud” meaning slid. They were a colorful duo who livened up the game if the game was slow.
The Old Pro, a cartoon character, was part of the Budweiser beer commercials that sponsored the ball games. My father never drank a drop of alcohol in his life, but he loved the Old Pro. He got a real kick out of him.
I saw Hank Aaron play and Mickey Mantle. My dad always said that if Mickey’s knees had been in good shape, he would have been the greatest player of all time.
My favorite player ever was Willie Mays. To me, he could hit the ball harder than anyone and never missed a catch.
Back in my childhood, I watched Whitey Ford pitch and Don Drysdale catch. Yogi Berra also was a catcher and he would say things that didn’t make any sense like, “It ain’t over ’til it’s over,” and, “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.” I can remember even as a little kid thinking that what he said was so silly. Daddy would just laugh.
My favorite baseball team of all time has always been the Braves, but I don’t watch them like I used to. Some of my memories include a fabulous catch by Otis Nixon, and that infamous run around the bases by Sid Bream as he lumbered on bad knees and beat out Bond’s throw to make it home and give the Braves the win in Game 7 of the National League Championship. I was standing in the middle of the living room floor cheering him on.
I also loved Chipper Jones. I remember when he first started playing. He retired a few years back after spending his whole career with the Braves. That doesn’t happen much anymore. In my mind the three best pitchers ever were Glavine, Maddux and Smoltz of the Braves.
My dear friend, the late Wayne Minshew and I used to talk baseball. He once worked for the Braves and I remember not too long before he died, he told me that the Braves would not have a good year again until 2018 when they were at their new stadium. And I’ll be dogged if he wasn’t right. He loved baseball as much as I did. I wish I’d written down some of his stories, but I didn’t. They were his anyway.
When I first moved to Calhoun from Tennessee, I was a dyed in the wool University of Tennessee Volunteer football fan. Local pharmacist Farrell Palmer and I used to have a friendly competition when Georgia and Tennessee played. I’d wear my orange and he’d wear his black and red. It wasn’t until around 1980 when I watched a young man by the name of Herschel Walker play in a game for Georgia. I was blown away. He’d plow through every defensive player and if he couldn’t get around them, he’d sail over them.
It was then that my loyalties started becoming more black and red instead of orange and white. Later on, three of our kids and a son-in-law graduated from UGA. I’ve lived in Georgia almost 50 years. The old saying of bleeding red and black applies to me these days. Oh, I still have some loyalty to the Vols, but UGA has my heart.
When our daughter first went to Georgia, she told me she didn’t care anything about football. Well, let me tell ya, that changed. When Georgia played Georgia Tech that year, one of the referees made a bad call against Georgia. The language my sweet little Southern flower spewed was enough to cause my eyeballs to pop out and my sinuses to burn. And I thought I had a rather colorful vocabulary!
Nowadays, I watch everything from soccer to lacrosse to swimming, to curling … yes, curling, wait!! I forgot all about basketball. My brother had a basketball scholarship to Tusculum College in Tennessee.
I loved basketball at one time. I loved Michael Jordan. He was perfection. I rarely missed a game he played. After he retired, I lost interest and haven’t really watched much anymore, but it’s still a great sport.
In truth, I never reached the obsessive stage about sports that my father did. He’d turn on the radio at night back in my childhood and listen to a high school basketball team from Podunk, Iowa, play some team from across town. He’d listen well into the evening. Mom couldn’t hear out of one ear, so she’d turn over on her good ear and sleep through the night. That’s teamwork.
Speaking of teamwork, congratulations to Coach Lamb and his brilliant football team from Calhoun High School. This is Calhoun’s 18th straight region championship. Go Jackets!!
