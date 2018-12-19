Before Glendy Figueroa walked into the gym at the Boys & Girls Club in Calhoun on Saturday with her two children, Bianca and Nestor, she had no idea what to expect. But then there she was, surveying rows of bicycles and two tables filled with toys as her two kids stood looks of surprise on their faces.
“It’s amazing,” Figueroa said. “They were overwhelmed.”
When Figueroa received the invitation to the event, she thought it would just be food and games. But there was much more in store for her and her children, who were selected by Boys & Girls Club staff along with 18 other children to receive Christmas gifts, including a bicycle each, as part of the Leonard Phillips Foundation’s Christmas program.
This was the sixth year the family of the late Leonard Phillips, a graduate of Calhoun High School who died 10 years ago, has put on the event to spread Christmas joy to families in need of little help this season.
Tahnicia Phillips, the daughter of Leonard, said each child was able to pick out five gifts and a bicycle of their choice. The gifts, except for the bike, are then wrapped by family members and volunteers and sent home with the kids to open on Christmas. Arts and crafts as well as games are provided for the kids during the course of the two-hour events, and food is provided, too.
“It just seems like it’s more meaningful,” Phillips, a Marietta resident, said of giving back to her father’s community. “It just means a lot to give back and show our love for the community.”
This was the first year the foundation was able to provide bicycles for each child, and this addition was a major point of joy for the kids, who walked the line of bikes to pick out just the right one before a name tag was stuck on their choice. Target and Home Depot are the two largest sponsors, Phillips said, but Zaxby’s, Chick-fil-A and Pizza Hut are also big contributors.
The event is a year-round effort the Phillips Foundation works on. And in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club, the selection of kids to receive invitation is based upon their need. But perhaps the biggest element of putting on the event is keeping it a surprise to the families invited.
“They let them choose five gifts and that’s more than you can ask for,” said Figueroa. “They don’t want to leave.”
Pyper McClarty, 8, of Calhoun, replicated her expression upon seeing all of the toys rather than describing it in words; her jaw dropped in disbelief. She planned on immediately taking her bike out for a spin after leaving.
Shunta McConnell had received a call from Leonard Phillip’s brother around 11:30 on Saturday, just over an hour before the event started, and was invited to bring her two kids — Malaysia Branch, 4, and Makael McConnell, 6, — to the program. But even on that call, she had no idea what she was getting into.
“I’m very thankful that my kids were able to get some toys today,” she said. “I feel blessed.”
Overlooking all of the joy happening right in front of her was Lucretia Phillips, the wife of Leonard Phillips, and all she could do was smile. Her son and daughter helped her start the foundation as a way of keeping her husband’s memory alive while doing something positive in the wake of tragedy. And the foundation has helped to keep her connected to him and his hometown.