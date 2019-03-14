I know I write about my time in New Zealand a lot, but I lived there for a year and a half, and my experience there was hugely influential to me. Spending time there, both as a student and a worker changed my life and world perspective. Living out in the country, riding bikes to the beach, climbing the mountain in our town, there were so many traditions I participated in that were a part of the Kiwi lifestyle, and in memory of my time there, I want to share a few of those.
1. An afternoon cuppa. In the afternoons after lunch, we would always have a cup of tea or coffee, also known in New Zealand as a “cuppa.” One of my favorite memories of having a cuppa was when my friends Willie and Inge, an older Dutch couple, would come over for lunch, which happened about once a month. After dishes were cleaned, I would ask them if they wanted a cuppa. They both always wanted coffee, Willie with a splash of cold water in his, and Inge with “milk and two sugars.” (We didn’t have sugar packets, just a jar of sugar, so “two sugars” was basically up to interpretation, but she never complained.)
2. Pre-dinner swim. In the fall, before dinner, some of my students and I got in the habit of going for a swim about an hour before dinner. Even if it wasn’t extremely warm out, we would all go down the coast, swim in the freezing water for about ten minutes and dry out for about forty. One of our rituals was also looking for sea glass. On the coast near our house, the beaches were rocky and full of pebbles instead of sand. So while we dried off, some of us would dig in the rocks for sea glass — small pieces of colored glass that had been smoothed out by the waves. At the end of my year there, I had almost had an entire bottle full of sea glass.
3. Shell searching. One of our other coast-related traditions was on weekends when we got bored or restless, I would grab my keys and drive a handful of students out to the peninsula coast, where we could walk and look for Paua shells when the tides were low. I remember looking down and walking slowly along jagged rocks and hearing a low growling sound coming from just ahead. I looked up and saw a wakened, grumpy fur seal within steps of where I was standing.
For those who don’t know, fur seals are amazing and spectacular swimmers, but they sleep during the day so they can catch food at night. and they typically sleep on rocks or along shorelines. So when we would go looking for Paua, sea glass and unique shells at the bottom of the peninsula, we would always have to be weary of snoozing fur seals. Even though tourists continually risked their personal safety to get close to seals and take selfies (I even saw one insane tourist lay down next to a seal and inch closer), the NZ Department of Conservation requests humans stay at least 10 yards away from the animals for the safety of both animal and person. When they’re wakened in the middle of their sleep, they can be aggressive and dangerous. Bottom line: tourists are crazy.
4. Ice cream. I don’t know what it was about ice cream, but whenever we would have guests over for dinner, we would always bring out ice cream for dessert. It was the go-to sweet treat. When the 20 of us would go over to Willie and Inge’s house for a lunch meal, even if they had cooked an apple and plum pie with fruit straight from trees in their garden, they would always bring out ice cream as well.
5. The “Dump.” One of my favorite places in Kaikoura was the dump, and I know that sounds weird. But the dump wasn’t just where the town took their trash. It was also a thrift store. It was also a place where you could find scrap metal, desks, mirrors, furniture (questionable), VHSs, games and mugs. If anyone ever wanted to furnish a new house on a budget in Kaikoura, or if you just wanted a new, cheap wardrobe, go to the dump. One of the special things about the dump was that the staff recycled or repurposed 75 percent of the waste they received. There, rubbish cost more than a bag of recycled material. Seeing all that the dump, or “Recycling Center” as they preferred to be called, deferred away from the landfill inspired me to get more involved with recycling in Georgia when I returned.
My life in NZ was easy going and never rushed. When we were eating or talking with friends, we took our time and if we had something planned and were late, we were late. I guess that’s part of the Kiwi charm, is that they care more about who they’re with than what they have planned next.
Alexis Draut is a Calhoun Times staff writer and a Berry College graduate.