Over the past few months, a pattern has emerged wherein the community gathers together to gift deserving individuals with resources that will help them and their families thrive. Witnesses of the kind acts have reported the gifted items, praising the generosity of the Calhoun and Gordon County community.
Veteran awarded Kubota tractor
During his service in the U.S. Army as a flight medic for 18 years, Michael Reynolds suffered a traumatic brain injury in Iraq and found it hard to transition back to life in the United States. Following his return, Reynolds quickly got involved in the Farmer Veterans Coalition, and eventually started his own farm.
Reynolds Farms, also known as Hero Cuts, was able to get started with the help of not only farming friends, but also with help from the Farmer Veteran Coalition, the National Resource Conservation Service and AgGeorgia Farm Credit, according to Reynolds. His farm consists of solar-based energy, bee hives, goats, chickens, alpacas, cows, horses, pigs, timber and a variety of fruit trees and vegetables.
But starting his farm came with its own growing pains. So when in November Kubota Tractor Company chose Reynolds as a recipient of a new Kubota L Series compact tractor (as part of the Kubota’s Geared to Give philanthropic program), his entire family was overjoyed.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said Reynolds was one of the best men he’s ever met and “no one is more deserving of this award.” When Reynolds was awarded the tractor in November, he planned to use it to increase the farm’s independent sustainability and eventually develop a nonprofit that provides sustainable agriculture.
A Christmas surprise for Calhoun kids
When Glendy Figueroa received the invitation to the Boys & Girls Club in Calhoun during the Christmas season, she thought it would just be food and games. But there was much more in store for her and her children, who were selected by Boys & Girls Club staff along with 18 other children to receive Christmas gifts, including a bicycle each, as part of the Leonard Phillips Foundation’s Christmas program.
This was the sixth year the family of the late Leonard Phillips, a graduate of Calhoun High School who died 10 years ago, has put on the event to spread Christmas joy to families in need of little help this season. Tahnicia Phillips, the daughter of Leonard, said children were able to pick out five gifts and a bicycle of their choice, which are then wrapped by family members or volunteers and sent home with the kids to open on Christmas.
This was the first year the foundation was able to provide bicycles for each child, and this addition was a major point of joy for the kids, who walked the line of bikes to pick out just the right one before a name tag was stuck on their choice.
Children and parents were in shock when they were gifted with the opportunity to pick toys for their Christmas gifts. Leonard Phillips’ son and daughter helped their mother, Lucretia, start the foundation as a way of keeping her husband’s memory alive while doing something positive in the wake of tragedy.
Local family surprised with miracle on Christmas Eve
On Christmas Eve, Ginger Miller thought her aunt was just taking her family to Cracker Barrel for a holiday meal. Little did Miller know she was going to be presented with a 2009 Toyota Sienna handicap-accessible van.
Her oldest son, Will, 23, has cerebral palsy and cystic fibrosis, and their doctors are in Chattanooga, which requires a bit of a commute. and leading up to the end of the year, their old van had been having problems, making transportation difficult and often unsafe.
During the Christmas season, as Miller was going through more transportation struggles with the family’s current car, a few local citizens who knew about her situation grouped together to help her out. They presented her with a van, surprising both her and Will in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.
“None of the men did this to be recognized, but they need to be,” Ginger Miller said. “Will was so excited that he drove right up in the van and I couldn’t get him out of it even to take a picture. It really makes me thankful to live in Calhoun.”
Children with special needs receive custom bikes
Two children with special needs were presented with customized bikes on Valentine’s Day at Advance for Kids, where they immediately started riding with friends, family and AFK therapists watching on. The donors included Freedom Concepts, which manufactured the specialty bike, Variety of Georgia and a Atlanta lawyer’s office that donated the funds to provide for the bikes.
Mai Lee Payne, the owner of AFK in both Rome and Calhoun, said these bikes – which are estimated to cost anywhere from $3,000-$5,000 – offer children a sense of independence and freedom.
As someone who has worked as a physical, occupational and speech-language therapist for the past 15 years since opening AFK’s two locations, Payne said she finds a lot of joy in being able to see kids get their own bikes.
“We know they’re so capable of so much if they could just have the right equipment, the right situation and the right environment,” Payne said. “That’s our job as therapists, to make them as independent as possible and so when we can see that, it’s a really big deal.”