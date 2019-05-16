Zachary Fuller is the son of Jason and Tracy Fuller, and the brother to Brittney, J.C., Nathan and Ashlyn. He plans to attend Berry College in the fall and major in pre-med/biology.
What do you feel your biggest accomplishment in high school is and what does it mean to you?
I believe my biggest accomplishment in high school is that I stood out from among my peers by maintaining a Christian character and having a strong work ethic. It means everything as I know I stayed true to who I am, not letting anyone influence me in a negative way as a person.
What is the biggest lesson you learned in high school?
The biggest lesson I have learned in high school is how to be bold. I learned how to stand up for what I believed in, even when it wasn’t the popular decision. I did not let anyone around me change who I was as a person. I was true to myself.
What was your dream job as a kid and what is it now?
As a kid my dream job was to be a train conductor. I was obsessed with Thomas the Train as I believe many were at that age. Since then I have changed my direction. My dream goal is to become an orthopedic surgeon. I love to help people and what better way to do that than to make them whole again as a person.
What experience or person has best prepared you for your future?
I believe football at Calhoun High School has best prepared me for the future. Football has taught me how to be calm under pressure, fight through adversity, lead others in difficult situations, rely on others, maintain a strong work ethic, time management between football and classes, and most of all how to compete and success without compromising integrity.
What advice would you give yourself as a freshman?
I would tell myself as a freshman to remain the course. Work hard and do not become discouraged by anything. Look at everything as an opportunity and a challenge instead of an obstacle. Separate yourself from the cliques. Be different in a good way. Treat everyone the same regardless of who they are or where they come from.