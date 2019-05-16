Bhavi Patel is the daughter of Vimala Patel. She will attend the University of Georgia in the fall where she plans on majoring in biology. She hopes to be involved in various community service organization while at UGA.
What do you feel your biggest accomplishment in high school is and what does it mean to you?
My biggest high school accomplishment would actually be my acceptance into Georgia Tech. I am not attending Georgia Tech, because UGA is the best fit for me as a biology major but I still recognize how great of a school Georgia Tech is. My acceptance there reminded me that anything is possible as long as you put in the hard work.
What is the biggest lesson you learned in high school?
The biggest lesson I learned in high school is to always work hard. I have learned that hard work is the only way to achieve your dreams. Hard work led me to being accepted into college and getting scholarships such as Zell Miller. There is no greater satisfaction to me, than earning what I worked so hard to achieve.
What was your dream job as a kid and what is it now?
When I was younger, I used to dream of being a cartographer. I loved maps, whether they were global or local. However, now I dream of being a dentist. Dentistry is a field that I have been really interested in for a few years and am pursuing as my future career.
What experience or person has best prepared you for your future?
I currently intern at a local dentistry in town, Calhoun Dental Associates, and I have learned so much about what my career as a future dentist would look like. I had never understood what goes on in a dentistry until now, when I learned that there are many different factors that go into play to have a successful dentistry.
What advice would you give yourself as a freshman?
I would tell my freshman self to not procrastinate as much. Telling my past self to not procrastinate at all would be unrealistic, but I definitely could have started various projects, homework, or studying earlier so that it would not be as overwhelming.