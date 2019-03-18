Calhoun High School captured another state title at the Class 3A literary competition held at Houston County High School on Saturday.
Calhoun took their region winners to compete in six of the twelve events at state. The team went on to place first or second in all events, giving them top points overall and making them the new state champions.
The four first-place finishes were by Jahlaynia Winters in dramatic interpretation; Matthew McCanless in humorous interpretation; Haylea Graham and Avery Lester in duo interpretation; and Blair Hall, Kathrynn Stockman and Megan Wright in girls trio.
The two second-place finishes went to Riley Anderson for boys solo and Emma Kate Smith for personal essay.
With first-place finishes in six categories, coupled with second-place finishes in five categories and one third-place result, the Calhoun High School literary team took the region title. The region literary competition was held in late February.