Calhoun Rotary Club is looking for new members to join in on helping with the youth and social programs it supports.
"If you are the type person who likes to be involved in activities that help improve our community, think about joining the men and women who make up Calhoun's Rotary Club," a news release stated. "You will not only be helping local youth and social programs, but as part of Rotary International, our keystone mission is wiping out polio worldwide, along with fostering international peace and understanding."
The group meets each Thursday at noon at the Velo Vineyard at 106 N. Wall St. in Calhoun.
Ask any Rotarian about the club or call Membership Development Chair Dianne Kirby at 770-548-5757.