This year's Georgia String Band Festival, which opens March 29, is being dedicated to the late state Rep. John Meadows, said festival representative Joseph Evans, addressing Calhoun Rotary Club members last week.
Program Chair Russell Dudley introduced his wife, Jennifer, the director of Harris Arts Center, to bring Evans before Rotarians on Thursday. Harris Arts Center is the principal venue for the festival.
Evans, a native of Plainville, displayed photos of several of the musicians of the 1920s who made Georgia the birthplace of string band music. From the Calhoun area were the Georgia Yellow Hammers, Andrew and Jim Baxter and from elsewhere in North Georgia came the Skillet Lickers and Fiddlin' John Carson, regarded as forerunners of today's country and bluegrass style music.
In addition to offering a bit of a history lesson, Evans played guitar and sang "Kiss Me Quick and Go" by the Georgia Yellow Hammers.
More information about the Georgia String Band festival can be found on the festival Facebook page or the Harris Arts Center. Traditional style music and buck dancing will be enjoyed by all who attend.
Also attending Thursday's Rotary meeting was Louis Keilman, the Sequoyah District executive of the Boy Scouts of America.