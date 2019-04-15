During the month of March, Nathan Leatherwood, a Calhoun City Schools pre-K teacher and previous Georgia Pre-K Teacher of the Year, participated in the Promoting High-Quality Pre-Kindergarten Network Meeting in Washington, D.C., serving on the Practitioner's Advisory Board for the project with five other educators from around the country.
During the meeting, they worked in conjunction with 10 states who are currently building or expanding their pre-K programs and toured multiple exemplary pre-K programs in the surrounding area. The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) sponsored the High-Quality Pre-K Network and meeting for “Trust for Learning." We are very proud of Nathan for his dedication to the teaching profession and his desire to help improve the quality of learning for all students.