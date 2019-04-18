Two Calhoun High School students will participate in the Governor's Honors Program at Berry College this summer after being selected as finalists for the prestigious educational program.
Caleb McFarland and William Riley Anderson will head to the Rome college and join hundreds of gifted high school students from around the state in furthering their education in chosen subject areas. McFarland's major is engineering with a concentration on computer and software engineering. Anderson's major is music with a concentration on voice, tenor.
The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom, designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders. Students stay on the campus of Berry College for several weeks while they dive into their subjects of interest.
The program is held in mid-summer. Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and they participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening.
"We congratulate these CHS students on this outstanding and distinguished accomplishment," a news release from Calhoun City Schools stated.