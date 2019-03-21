Thirty-nine students from Calhoun High School were inducted into the school's chapter of National Honor Society on Wednesday, joining the ranks of students across the country in the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program.
The annual induction ceremony was held at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center on Wednesday morning. New Inductees are: Erin Barnes, Sandy Barrios, Ella Bennett, Carter Blackstock, David Braden, Bryant Busby, Gage Darby, Angela Donis, Andrew Eickman, Yesenia Garcia, Grant Gilmer, Katlyne Green, Ashley Hartness, Jalen Holland, Amelia Hunt, Anne Fogle Jones, Mary Kathryn Kendrick, Emma King, Aurora Lopez, Molly Mashburn, Andrew McBurnett, Carolina Morgan, Maci Parker, Shreya Patel, Riya Patel, Erin Paul, Luke Peden, Casey Poole, Boone Price, Alex Repp, Andie Robinson, Jenna Santori, Xiomara Senteno, Raj Shah, Anna Smith, Mia Smith, Joshua Tolson, Sarah Beth Vaughn and Dawson Williams
To be considered for membership in NHS, students had to achieve a cumulative GPA of 95 along with meeting the standards of service, leadership and character.
Leadership is based on the student’s participation in two or more community or school activities, or election to an office. To meet the service requirement, students have to be active in three or more service projects in the school and community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics and cooperation with both students and faculty.
Students are reviewed by a faculty council consisting of eight members of the faculty appointed by the principal.
As members of NHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects. Projects include Jacket Fest, pecan sales, clothing drives, Christmas sponsorship of families, and notecard sales that have been designed by Calhoun NHS member Brooke Landry.
“These projects are very important to the community," said teacher Suzanne Dobson. "All money raised goes to sponsoring scholarships and assisting local Gordon County families. Our members work hard to help others.”
NHS was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.