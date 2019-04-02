On Thursday, the Calhoun High School chapter of the National Beta Club held its 13th annual induction ceremony in the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
The National Beta Club is one of the nation's largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organizations. Beta Club is committed to recognizing and promoting high academic achievement, rewarding and nurturing worthy character, fostering leadership skills and encouraging service to others.
Mrs. Gomez and Mrs. Prater serve as club sponsors.
"Mrs. Prater and I are very proud of our new members and expect that they will uphold the club motto, 'Let us lead by serving others,'" Mrs. Gomez said.
In addition to the induction program, the CHS Beta Club installed its 2019 officers: President Alex Repp, Vice President of Administration Raj Shah, Vice President of Community Service Andie Robinson, Vice President of Public Relations Aurora Lopez, Secretary Ella Bennett and Treasurer Luke Peden.
New members inducted are: Caroline Anderson, Mackenzie Banta, Andrew Barber, John Barnes, Ashlyn Brzozoski, Lyndi Rae Davis, Hannah Dimeler, Calli Edens, Erica Landry, Clayton Long, Nena Marcus, Mattie Jane Mashburn, Magdalyn McBrayer, Caleb McFarland, Parker McPherson, Teresa Nguyen, Baylee Parker, Khushi B. Patel, Khushi R. Patel, Emily Scoggins, Kylee Thornton, Braylyn To, Kendall Wade, Emilee Watson, Anna Grace Williams, Jillian Wood, Sydney Wright, Hope Young, Sandy Barrios and Jalen Holland