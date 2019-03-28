Calhoun High School's performing arts program was recently nominated in multiple categories for the Shuler Hensley–Georgia Musical Theatre Awards for their production of "Peter Pan," including overall production.
The awards celebrate excellence in high school musical theater. The awards are named in honor of actor/singer and Georgia native Shuler Hensley, a winner of the prestigious Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award.
"Peter Pan the Musical" was brought to life by director Julie Leggett and her team of India Galyean, Darlene Wright and Ben Riley.
An extremely talented cast and crew made Peter Pan worthy of 10 Shuler Hensley nominations and one honorable mention.
Nominations included:
Direction - Julie Leggett
Music Direction - Darlene Wright and Riley Anderson
Choreography - Kathrynn Stockman
Ensemble - Calhoun High School
Lighting Design - India Galyean and Ben Riley
Sound - Darlene Wright
Scenic Design - Robin Proffitt and Johnathan Elakman
Best Performance by a Leading Actress - Ryleigh Roberts Ledford
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor - Matthew McCanless
Overall Production - Calhoun High School's Peter Pan
Honorable Mention for Costumes - India Galyean
The awards show will be televised live on GPB on April 18. We wish the directors, cast and crew the best as they travel to Atlanta's Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in anticipation of the results.
Calhoun's production of "Peter Pan the Musical" is a classic tale by J.M. Barrie about a young lad who refuses to grow up and lives with his “Lost Boys” in Neverland. Peter returns to the real world and meets Wendy, Michael and John Darling. The Darling children accompany Peter back to the magical Neverland, where they have many adventures, learn to fly, defeat the evil Captain Hook and are changed forever.
This is a delightful musical featuring singing pirates, dancing Indians, daring sword fights, a tick-tocking crocodile and a major character twist.