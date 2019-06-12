Not only was she at the top of her graduating high school class, but Emma Kate Smith was also the only Gordon County representative and the only local young woman to be recognized at a ceremony last week hosted by Rep. Tom Graves, R-Georgia.
On Thursday, Graves held a send-off dinner in Calhoun to honor students who were appointed to attend a U.S. military academy in the fall. Eight students from the 14th Congressional District were nominated by Graves and were appointed to the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy and the Military Academy.
Smith, who will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy, graduated from Calhoun High less than a month ago at the top of her class and spoke at the commencement ceremony. She said prior to graduating that her dream occupation was to design aircraft as an aeronautical engineer for the Air Force or an aerospace company.
At the ceremony, Smith and the seven other selected young men heard from Class of 2019 Service Academy graduates who had previously been nominated by Graves. The representative also shared a few words, recognizing the academic accomplishments of the eight who would be soon heading to their respective schools.
“Our servicemen and women are truly some of the best this nation has to offer,” Graves said. “Especially as we honor the 75th anniversary of D-Day, it’s fitting that these young men and women are taking their first steps to join an elite group who have dedicated their lives in service of our country.”
As a member of Congress, Graves is responsible for nominating students in his district to military academies, using a board of military advisers to determine which students should be nominated. Following receiving nominations from across the country, each military academy chooses which students to appoint and enroll in their school.
Each academy provides students with a four-year college education and military officer training, all while offering tuition waivers and covering other expenses during college years. In exchange for their degree, academy students commit to five years of active duty service following their graduation.
“It’s an honor to have nominated these outstanding students to our service academies,” Graves said. “I know they have bright and proud futures ahead of them.”
Along with Smith, attending the Air Force Academy will be Andy Ledbetter of Paulding County, Colton Woods of Polk County and Justin Waldman, also of Paulding County. Ryan Craft, of Catoosa County, will attend the Naval Academy.
Malachi Wright, of Paulding County, will attend the Military Academy. Gavin Nix, of Bartow County, and John Buckley, of Henry County, will both attend the Merchant Marine Academy.