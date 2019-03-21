The Calhoun Fusion softball team opened their season last week and are hoping for another successful year.
The team is made up of 10 select athletes who primarily come from Gordon County. However, there are two players from Chattooga County High School. These girls have been playing ball as long as they have been walking.
Calhoun Fusion began in 2016 at a local facility based out of Calhoun. The team of young ladies have each developed into very valuable players on their select team, as well as their middle and high school teams.
They have achieved a slew of tournament wins, world series titles along with both, middle and high school region titles, resulting in shelves full of trophies, plaques and championship rings.