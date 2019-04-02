Calhoun Elementary held its annual Science Fair on Thursday.
Third-graders through fifth-graders shared their love of science and research by designing research projects and presenting the projects to judges.
Congratulations to all students who participated in the Calhoun Elementary Science Fair. All the projects were great and the judges had a hard time deciding which projects would be the winners.
The results are as follows:
First place- Kathryn Land (third grade) - How does soil Ph affect plant growth?
Second place- Amina Qureshi (fourth grade) - Mint Conception
Third place- Lilly Hayward (third grade) - Stretch O Slime