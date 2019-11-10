Needing a win over Calhoun to secure a second straight trip to the Class 3A state playoffs, the task ultimately proved to be too much for the LFO Warriors.
The Jackets (9-1 overall, 7-1 in Region 6-AAA) broke open a scoreless game with 21 unanswered points in the opening quarter before going on to a 44-7 win at Tommy Cash Stadium on Friday.
Calhoun running back Jerrian Hames had a big night with 114 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Hames scored from three yards out in the second quarter and added TD runs of 36 and 8 yards in the second half.
Christopher Lewis scored from two yards out for the Jackets in the third quarter before the Warriors finally got on the board on a 3-yard run by senior James Beddington. However, Hames’ two final TD runs and a 23-yard field goal by kicker Carlos Orozco would put the game away.
Calhoun outgained LFO, 316-149, with the Warriors picking up 114 yards on the ground. Jacob Brown led the Red-and-White with 53 yards on 10 carries. Quarterback Malachi Powell was 4-of-10 passing for 35 yards, while Carson McCammon had an interception for the Warrior defense.
Calhoun will host Morgan County in the first round of the playoffs this Friday, while LFO’s season ended with a 4-6 overall record and a 4-4 mark in 6-AAA.
Calhoun Times writer Jay Hawkins contributed to this story.