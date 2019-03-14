Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.