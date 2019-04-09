Calhoun City Schools joined in a statewide celebration last month to salute the efforts of local school board members.
The week of March 18-22 was proclaimed School Board Appreciation Week in Georgia. The weeklong observance calls attention to the contributions of local boards of education. Calhoun City Schools recognized their outstanding Board of Education on March 25 at Calhoun High School's Media College and Career Center. Board members were given some special treats to celebrate. Cards, banners, posters, and personalized tumblers were just a few of the ways we offered thanks for their dedicated service.
As constitutional officers of Georgia, school board members are responsible for setting educational policies, employing school personnel, providing buildings and equipment, operating a transportation system and disbursing school funds. As community leaders, school board members serve as advocates for the children in local public schools and must study, evaluate and decide what actions are in the best interest of those students.
Calhoun City Schools is blessed with a supportive Board of Education which actively engages the community in the decision making process within the Pre-school through 12 learning environments. Members of the Calhoun City Schools BOE include: Board Chair Eddie Reeves, Vice Chair Rhoda Washington, Secretary Tony Swink, Members David Scoggins and Andy Baxter. Calhoun City Schools is extremely appreciative of the dedication and commitment displayed by our Board as they work to build a strong community for our children to thrive.
Our Board serves voluntarily and accepts no pay. They choose to serve because they want to help make a difference in the lives of our students. We can't thank them enough.
The mission of the Georgia School Board Association is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services, and by representing the collective resolve of Georgia’s elected boards of education. Please visit gsba.com for more information.
Calhoun City Schools would like to thank our March Board of Education Sponsor, Calhoun Coffee Company!