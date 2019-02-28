Saturday, March 9
COMMUNITY • Get out your tiara and your ball gown and get ready for Princess Party to meet Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Belle and more at the LaFayette-Walker County Library on Saturday, March 9, from 3-5 p.m. Bring your cell phone and get pictures with all the princesses, sample some delicious treats, make princess crowns and dance the afternoon away at the Princess Party at the LaFayette-Walker County Library. Tickets are $5 per family. This is a fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library. For more information, contact the LaFayette-Walker County Library at 706-638-2992 or contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or email Rachel at racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.
COMMUNITY • Train Collectors Association, Dixie Division (Chattanooga area), will hold a train show from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at The Catoosa Colonnade, Old Mill Road, Ringgold. From I-75, take exit 350 (five miles south of the Tennessee line), go west on Ga. Highway 2 (Battlefield Parkway), go 1.6 miles to the third light west of I-75, take right on Old Mill Road to The Catoosa Colonnade.
MEETING • The Walker County Republican Party will meet Saturday, March 9, at the Rossville Civic Center to elect delegates and alternates for the state convention. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 9. All Walker County residents who are legally registered to vote on or before the date of the Precinct Mass Meetings and who believe in the principles of the Republican Party are urged to participate in the process. The Walker County Republican Party Convention will meet at the Rossville Civic Center at 400 McFarland Avenue for the purpose of (1) electing officers, (2) electing delegates and alternates to the 14th Congressional District Convention, (3) electing delegates and alternates to the Georgia Republican State Convention, (4) adopting rules of the County Republican Party, (5) electing officers for the 2019-2021 term, and conducting all business as necessary. For further information, contact Mike Cameron, chairman of the Walker County Republican Party at cam759@epbfi.com.
Tuesday, March 12
MEETING • Dalton’s Parkinson’s Disease Support Group has moved from the previous location of Ross Woods to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Join the group on Tuesday, March 12, at 6 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 2701 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, Ga. The program will be group sessions. All current, previous and anyone newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s and their family or care giver is welcome to attend. For more information call 706-280-0324.
CLUB • The Northwest Georgia Council of the Blind will meet Tuesday, March 12, at 1 p.m. in the Rhyne board room at the Cherokee Regional Library in LaFayette. Special guest speaker: Matt Henderson from VOC Rehab.
MEETING • The Ringgold Police Department will hold a public forum Tuesday, March 12, to discuss its plans to purchase two new patrol cars. The forum, which will begin at 5 p.m. at Ringgold City Hall, will give residents the opportunity to ask the police questions and offer feedback regarding the procurement of the vehicles. “These patrol cars will be purchased with the assistance of federal funding,” Chief Dan Bilbrey said. Those interested in attending should meet in the upstairs conference room of the Ringgold City Hall located at 150 Tennessee Street.
Monday, March 18
COMMUNITY • Mark your calendars now and plan to stop by the LaFayette McDonald’s on Main Street on Monday, March 18, from 5-7 p.m. for McFriends Night. Bring your kids and grandkids to McDonald’s for dinner or a snack. A portion of all the profits during that time will go to benefit the Friends of the Library. Library staff and Friends volunteers will be helping serve customers and thanking supporters throughout the evening event. Donations will be accepted.
Saturday, March 16
COMMUNITY • Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County will host Blue Jeans, Bluegrass Americana and Blueprints on Saturday, March 16, at 6 p.m. at The Colonnade at 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. The event is a fundraiser with a goal to raise $30,000 towards the 2019 Habitat House. It will feature a silent auction, Thatcher’s Barbeque dinner, entertainment from Randall Franks and his Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree, and special volunteer awards. Tickets are $65 each or $500 per table. The event is sponsored by Greater Chattanooga Realtors and RTC. For tickets or more information, call 706-861-5858 or visit CatoosaHabitat.org.
Saturday, March 23
COMMUNITY • On Saturday, March 23, and on Sunday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a living history weekend focusing on the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) training facility at Chickamauga Battlefield. Throughout the day, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with WAC living historians at various training stations. These stations are designed to be hands-on experiences for young people, who will have the opportunity to earn a WAC training certificate and a special junior ranger badge. Each day, at 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m., there will be 30-minute formal living history presentations on the Women’s Army Corps, then, at 2 p.m., there will be a one-mile, 90-minute hike to the ruins of the historic WAC training facility. All programs originate at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center. Women played a critical role in the Allied victory of World War II. Around 150,000 women served in the Women’s Army Corps and 50,000 trained at Chickamauga Battlefield, which was home to the Third WAC Training Center. These women performed many jobs vital to Allied victory and paved the way for future generations of women to serve in this country’s armed forces. For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.
Sunday, March 24
COMMUNITY • Camp New Dawn will hold a spaghetti lunch fundraiser on Sunday, March 24, from noon to 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church on West Main Street, LaFayette. A full meal will be served: $7.50 for adults and $5 for children under 10. Family rate available. All proceeds will go to assist disadvantaged children in attending camp this year. Registration/information table will be open. Contact 706-539-2235 for further information.
Tuesday, March 26
CLUB • The Southern Lit Book Club will Tuesday, March 26, at 6 at the Caffeine Addict in downtown Ringgold. The March selection is “A Short Time to Stay Here” by Terry Roberts.
GENERAL
MEETING • Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
CLUB • Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
CHURCH • Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
COMMUNITY • English as a second language classes at Oakwood Baptist Church, Prayer room, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga. Wednesday mornings, 8:30-10:30, evenings 6:30-8:30. Childcare provided for evening class.
MEETING • The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library . This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
COMMUNITY • A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff's, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
COMMUNITY • Rossville Community Ministries, a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
CHURCH • Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
MEETING • Catoosa County Board of Commissioners' meetings, which are open to the public, are held the first and third Tuesdays each month at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building, 800 LaFayette Street, Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a commission meeting on any subject for five minutes. No advance notice is required. The commissioners may extend a citizen’s allotted time if they feel the situation merits it.
MEETING • Ringgold City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 150 Tennessee Street, Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a council meeting on any subject. There is no time limit and no advance notice is required.
MEETING • Fort Oglethorpe City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 500 City Drive, Fort Oglethorpe. To speak at a council meeting, citizens must contact the city clerk (706-866-2544, ext. 1300) no later than 4:30 p.m. the Thursday before the meeting at which they wish to speak. They must give their name and the subject on which they wish to speak, and that information is passed on to the city manager for review. At the council meeting the citizen will have five minutes to speak. The mayor or council may extend that time.