Saturday, March 23
COMMUNITY • On Saturday, March 23, and on Sunday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a living history weekend focusing on the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) training facility at Chickamauga Battlefield. Throughout the day, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with WAC living historians at various training stations. These stations are designed to be hands-on experiences for young people, who will have the opportunity to earn a WAC training certificate and a special junior ranger badge. Each day, at 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m., there will be 30-minute formal living history presentations on the Women’s Army Corps, then, at 2 p.m., there will be a one-mile, 90-minute hike to the ruins of the historic WAC training facility. All programs originate at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center. Women played a critical role in the Allied victory of World War II. Around 150,000 women served in the Women’s Army Corps and 50,000 trained at Chickamauga Battlefield, which was home to the Third WAC Training Center. These women performed many jobs vital to Allied victory and paved the way for future generations of women to serve in this country’s armed forces. For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.
Sunday, March 24
COMMUNITY • Camp New Dawn will hold a spaghetti lunch fundraiser on Sunday, March 24, from noon to 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church on West Main Street, LaFayette. A full meal will be served: $7.50 for adults and $5 for children under 10. Family rate available. All proceeds will go to assist disadvantaged children in attending camp this year. Registration/information table will be open. Contact 706-539-2235 for further information.
Tuesday, March 26
CLUB • The Southern Lit Book Club will Tuesday, March 26, at 6 at the Caffeine Addict in downtown Ringgold. The March selection is “A Short Time to Stay Here” by Terry Roberts.
GENERAL
MEETING • Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
CLUB • Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
CHURCH • Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
COMMUNITY • English as a second language classes at Oakwood Baptist Church, Prayer room, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga. Wednesday mornings, 8:30-10:30, evenings 6:30-8:30. Childcare provided for evening class.
MEETING • The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library . This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
COMMUNITY • A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff's, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
COMMUNITY • Rossville Community Ministries, a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
CHURCH • Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
MEETING • Catoosa County Board of Commissioners' meetings, which are open to the public, are held the first and third Tuesdays each month at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building, 800 LaFayette Street, Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a commission meeting on any subject for five minutes. No advance notice is required. The commissioners may extend a citizen’s allotted time if they feel the situation merits it.
MEETING • Ringgold City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 150 Tennessee Street, Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a council meeting on any subject. There is no time limit and no advance notice is required.
MEETING • Fort Oglethorpe City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 500 City Drive, Fort Oglethorpe. To speak at a council meeting, citizens must contact the city clerk (706-866-2544, ext. 1300) no later than 4:30 p.m. the Thursday before the meeting at which they wish to speak. They must give their name and the subject on which they wish to speak, and that information is passed on to the city manager for review. At the council meeting the citizen will have five minutes to speak. The mayor or council may extend that time.
EDUCATION • Foundations at First Preschool is now accepting applications for the 2018-19 school year. Located in LaFayette First United Methodist Church, the program offers part-time preschool and pre-k programs. For information call 706 638 2057
MEETING • There are AA meetings every Monday 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
MEETING • Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
COMMUNITY • The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
MEETING • The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
EDUCATION • The Rossville Public Library has a free Robotics Club for local homeschool families. The Robotics Club is held at the library every other Thursday from 2-3 p.m. and is appropriate for ages 8-14.. For additional information about robotics or other programs, visit the library at 504 McFarland Ave. or call 706-866-1368.
MEETING • The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
CHURCH • True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
COMMUNITY • The LaFayette-Walker County Library, 305 South Duke Street, in LaFayette hosts “Ready to Read Story Time” every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Both programs are identical. The program consists of stories, crafts, songs and games designed to prepare children for successful school careers.