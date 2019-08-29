A Rome businessman who is accused of shooting a 29-year-old man on South Broad Street turned himself in at the jail Wednesday evening.
According to Rome police and Floyd County Jail reports:
At approximately 11:04 a.m. police responded to a report of a domestic altercation at 232 S. Broad St. with shots fired.
There had been a domestic altercation between 32-year-old Quincy Jamar Fluker and his ex-wife.
When Fluker assaulted the woman, Darrius Martin tried to intervene and Fluker shot him twice in the abdomen.
Fluker fled but later turned himself in at the jail. He is charged with felony aggravated assault.
Martin was taken to a local medical center and was taken to surgery for at least two gunshot wounds.
Report: Man found at a local business with drugs
A Rome man was reportedly found with drugs at a local business on Turner Chapel Road on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Matthew Shaun Owens, 41, of 101 Atkins Drive, was found with Clonzepam in a metal tin in his belongings along with digital scales and a straw with white residue.
Owens is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug-related object and drugs not kept in an original container.
John Popham, staff writer
Woman found dead in woods off Cave Spring Road
The body of a Floyd County woman found dead in the woods was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy Thursday.
Chief Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler said Michelle Cooper, 42, of 1711 Cave Spring Road, was pronounced dead at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
"We're taking her down (to the crime lab) for confirmation. We're trying to rule out homicide," said Coroner Gene Proctor, who was preparing to deliver the body Thursday evening.
The woman had been missing for several days. Proctor said her body was discovered in the woods behind her apartment and had likely been there for some time.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Rome man who failed to appear for hearing found with meth
A 36-year-old Rome man picked up on a bench warrant for failure to appear was charged with two felonies and another misdemeanor when stopped at Turner McCall Blvd and East First Street Thursday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nathaniel Kyle Ashley, of 62 Dodd Blvd., was charged with felony possession of meth, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects when he was found with a vaping device containing high THC oil, a package of high THC oil and a loaded syringe of meth when picked up at 9:29 a.m.
He was held without bond for the new charges and on a $5,399 property bond for the misdemeanor failure to appear charge.