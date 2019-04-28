The Cedartown Bulldogs baseball team had a hard ride back to Polk County after one last road trip for the season. The Bulldogs had looked good for a while against the North Oconee Titans, but despite best efforts they couldn’t overcome the odds.
For the Bulldogs, the 15-7 loss in Game 1, and then a Game 2 3-1 wrap-up to their season, came down to a result of untimely hitting and bad defense down the stretch, and then having a hard time against some great pitching.
North Oconee, winners of Region 8-4A, struck first in the opening inning of Game 1. Kansas State commit Dom Hughes reached on a walk and came across on a balk by Cedartown starter Tyler Gosdin. The 1-0 did not last long, though, as Cade Smith’s biggest hit of 2019 put the four-seed of Region 5-4A ahead in the third.
With Michael Walker 90 feet from the bag, the senior catcher sent a fastball past the left-centerfield wall. His first home run of the season gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.
This advantage was extended as Cedartown put up a three-spot in the fourth frame. Corben Cuzzort and Griffin Elder scored thanks to a throwing error, and Jerry Simmons was brought across on a RBI double by Easton Oxenreider.
Unfortunately, the Titans found success hitting off Cedartown’s Gosdin in the home-half of the fourth. An impressive string of consecutive hits allowed North Oconee to tie it at 5 runs a piece.
The Bulldogs retook the lead in the fifth. MJ Holiday was brought home on a fielder’s choice and a defensive error allowed Mason Bennett to score. The 7-5 score would sadly be Cedartown’s last lead of the game.
The hometown Titans added six runs in the bottom of the fifth and four runs in the sixth. Their explosive offense was simply too much for the Bulldogs, who tallied only two hits in the final two innings. When all was said and done, North Oconee won game one of the playoff series in Bogart 15-7.
Bulldogs’ season came to an end in game two of their first round playoff series at North Oconee. After game one’s offensive fireworks (that included 22 runs scored between both squads), the second matchup was a completely different tale. In game two, the Titans prevailed over the Bulldogs in a pitcher’s duel.
Starter Dalton Bowman matched up against North Oconee’s ace, Dom Hughes, in game two. DB’s final start as a Bulldog was a spectacular one, as the senior held one of the top offenses in the entire state to three runs.
Unfortunately for the Bulldog faithful who made the trip across the state to Bogart, the Cedartown offense struggled throughout and were unable to match that of the Titans.
Kansas State signee Dom Hughes scored on a routine ground ball in the first inning to give North Oconee a 1-0 advantage. Kyle Sherrer grounded into a 6-4 fielder’s choice. As second baseman Cade Dingler tried to roll a double play, his throw brought Brycen Cheatwood off first base. As Cheatwood attempted to swipe-tag Sherrer, Hughes rounded third. Cedartown defenders were unaware of the advancing Titan until it was too late.
The early score did not throw off pitcher Dalton Bowman one bit. The Cedartown ace allowed only a handful of hits in the following few innings. The next time North Oconee brought across a runner was in the sixth inning, as a string of consecutive hits allowed Augusta commit Rylan Laird to score from third.
North Oconee brought in reliever Will Pearson in the sixth inning and Cedartown’s offense showed signs of new life. A leadoff double for MJ Holiday shifted momentum towards the Bulldogs. The freshman scored on a RBI single by Easton Oxenreider, finally putting Cedartown on the board.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Hughes once again made his mark on the game, as he hit a solo homerun that just cleared the right field wall. This increased the North Oconee lead to 3-1.
Down two runs, the Bulldogs fought hard to the finish. An error followed by two hits had Cedartown in a bases loaded situation with no outs. Once again MJ Holiday stepped to the plate, this time with a chance to tie the game with a solid base hit.
Sadly, the freshman grounded into a 1-2-3 double play. After the Titans intentionally walked Easton Oxenreider, the Bulldogs once more had the bases loaded. Down to their last out, Jacob Bradshaw stepped into the batter’s box. The junior third baseman hit a ground ball to third base. The third baseman for North Oconee tagged the bag to record the final out of the 2019 Cedartown High School baseball season.
The losing pitcher was Bowman. As mentioned earlier in the game, the senior held one of the top offenses in all of 4A to three runs on five hits and four walks in seven innings of work.
In Gevin Johnson’s first year as Head Coach, the Bulldogs ended the season 14-16 overall. They finished the four-seed as Region 5-4A and made the playoffs after missing postseason play last year.
By all accounts, 2019 was a great season for Cedartown baseball. Although the Bulldogs will be without seniors such as Dalton Bowman, Tyler Gosdin, Cade Smith, and Brycen Cheatwood, the foundation has been laid for a successful future.
A very talented core of returners matched with impressive contributors moving up from the junior varsity and Cedartown Middle School teams spell trouble for CHS’s opponents in 2019.