Total Permitted Value issued,
this listing:
$1,866,993
Filed through:
<introtag>
1 Moss Creek Drive, Applicant, Harper Home Design INC., New single family residential, $160,000
55 Hasty Road, Applicant, Judy Kay and Aubrey Smith, New single family residential, $258,000
1143 Jake Whorton Road, Applicant, Jesse Davis, New single family residential, $169,000
130 Tate Estate Road, Applicant, James Roberts, New single family residential, $200,000
6 Willowrun Drive SW, Applicant, SDC Gwinnett LLC, new single family residential, $84,968
4 Willowrun Drive SW, Applicant, SDC Gwinnett LLC, new single family residential, $84,968
2 Willowrun Drive SW, Applicant, SDC Gwinnett LLC, new single family residential, $78,974
103 Lovell Road, Applicant, Chad Alan Cole, Deck Railing Repair, $1,500
363 Mount Alto Road, Applicant, Burkhart Robert JR., Replacement Windows, $37,410
275 Hiram Road, Applicant, Micheal Doettl, Bathroom remodel, $4,000
238 Margo TR SE, Applicant, Micheal and Carla Moldavan, Interior Room remodel, $22,000
1035 Little Texas Valley Road, Applicant, Joey Beard, Bathroom remodel, $9,000
1950 Kingston Highway BE, Applicant, Dorothy Hixon, Exterior Repair, $2,000
522 Donahoo Road, Applicant, Arthur and Jackie Smallwood, Replacement windows and vinyl siding, $5,000
7197 Cave Spring Road, Applicant, Penelope Penny, Handicap Ramp, $500
195 Center Road, Applicant, Don and Beulah Newton, Permit fee, $221.40
11 Covey Rise Drive, Applicant, Wayne Boyd, Permit fee, $466.42
18 Bells Ferry Road, Applicant, John Shahan, Attached storage canopy addition on existing, $12,000
23 Locust Street NE, Applicant, Gil and Susan Smith, Reroof, $4,000
38 Central Grove Road, Applicant, Stacy Hansard, Reroof, $5,900
58 Beard Drive NE, Applicant, John Norris, Reroof, $7,000
979 Buttermilk Road, Applicant, Mary Matthews, Reroof, $3,500
10 Robin Hood Road, Applicant, Jack Tolbert, Reroof, $9,000
848 Floyd Springs Road, Applicant, Billy Ray Baker, Permit fee, $80.00
3113 Rockmart Highway, Applicant, Pahari Smita Prudhan, Permit fee, $80.00
479 Compton Road, Applicant, Casey Thomas, Permit fee, $80.00
712 McGee Bend Road, Applicant, Jessica Reece, Permit fee, $80.00
217 Larkspur Lane, Applicant, Blasimir Perez Ramirez, Permit fee, $80.00
814 Everett Springs Road, Applicant, Micheal and Susan Yates, Permit fee, $80.00
1897 Fouche Gap Road, Applicant, Jason Marion, Permit fee, $80.00
2002 Highland Circle, Applicant, Willis Fields, Permit fee, $100
1 Joe Louis Boulevard, Applicant, Cotton Randy Sylvester, Permit fee, $100
575 East 2nd Street, Applicant, Village Rentals INC, Permit fee, $100
23 Lakemoore Drive NE, Applicant, C T JR. and Connie Lee Wilson, Permit fee, $100
60 Lull Road, Applicant, Martha Butler, Replace (2) HVAC Systems, $8,925
16 Wildwood Lane NE, Applicant, Laurie Chandler, Change out, $6,100
956 Haywood Valley Road, Applicant, William Herrmann, Permit fee, $280
1107 Old Dalton, Applicant, Juliannie Mathis, Permit fee, $100
275 Hiram Road, Applicant, Micheal Doettl, Permit fee, $89.00
3 Oak Street, Applicant, Kathy Harwell, Permit fee, $89.00
3128 Horseleg Creek Road, Applicant, Clayton and Connie Vick, Permit fee, $56.00
1191 Mays Bridge Road SW, Applicant, Tedford and Brenda Goss, Permit Fee, $56.00
1495 Burnett Ferry Road, Applicant, Ricky and Iris Buffington, Metal Reroof, $5,600
1790 Floyd Springs Road, Applicant, Vicki Baird, Reroof, $5,300
11 Huntington Road, Applicant, Wyatt Mooring, Reroof, $19,200
6 Oak View Drive NE, Applicant, Donald Frost and Paige Bennett, Reroof, $7,713
322 North Elm Street, Applicant, Serapio Cornejo, Enclose attached carport and reapair roof on attached carport, $3,500
2 Brittany Lane, Applicant, James Nalley JR., Replace decking, $500
3 Meadow Lane, Applicant, Julian Giraldo, Replacement windows/ roof, $5,000
102 East 9th Street, Applicant, Amil Enterprises LLC, Interior framing repairs, $4,000
323 Cooper Drive, Applicant, Kerlan William JR., Add roof to new deck addition, $2,500
401 East 4th Avenue, Applicant, William and D'Ann Warley, 20'x30' Addition, $70,000
28 Ridge Haven Drive, Applicant, Ashad Khatib, side deck additon, $1,200
1050 Cartersville Highway, Applicant, Larry Martin, Remodel interior including restroom, sales area, counters ADA parking, dumpster area, $239,000
18 North Blanche Avenue, Applicant, Metro Home Rentals LLC, Reroof, $7,8000
2 Pinebower Road, Applicant, Joseph Beam, Reroof, $8,184
2501 North Broad Street, Applicant, Marilyn Cason, Partial Reroof, $3,100
251 Blacks Bluff Road, Applicant, Phyllis and Arthur Dyer, Reroof, $10,937
202 Raymond Avenue, Applicant, Christine Hicks, Permit fee, $80.00
107 Nixon Avenue, Applicant, Gabriel Perez, Permit fee, $80.00
203 East 11th Street, Applicant, TMC Management And Realty INC, Permit fee, $80.00
2 Three Mile Road, Applicant, Floyd Healthcare Properties INC, Permit fee, $80.00
405 East 19th Street, Applicant, Emilio Alvarado, Permit fee, $80.00
608 Briarwood Circle, Applicant, Marion Allen, Permit fee, $80.00
327 West 9th Street, Applicant, Regional Properties INC, Permit fee, $225
2003 Flannery Street, Applicant, Jerry and Bill Dempsey, Permit fee, $90.00
300 Dodd Street, Applicant, Susan Watkins, Permit Fee, $100
310 Broad Street, Applicant, Joan Gittings, Permit fee, $100
621 Briarwood Circle, Applicant, Jessica Vihon, Permit fee, $100
625 Pennington Avenue, Applicant, Deborah Cowan, Permit fee, $90.00
42 Williamsburg Drive, Applicant, Lamar Godfrey, 3-ton electric unit, $3,018
217 Larkspur Lane, Applicant, Bladimir Perez Ramirez, A/C install, $7,000
2312 Village Boulevard, Applicant, Carol Nuebler and Donald Durkee, Change out, $4,500
2 Three Mile Road, Applicant, Floyd Healthcare Properties INC, Mechanical, $160,000
2114 Shorter Avenue, Applicant, Getz Partners, Mechanical, $41,796
1311 Magnolia Avenue, Applicant, Juana and Bulmaro Chavez, Furnace change out, $1,200
221 Larkspur Lane, Applicant, Chan-Cox Micaela, Mechanical, $12,000
15 North Division Street, Applicant, S &W Commercial LLC, Permit fee, $474
110 Brookwood Avenue, Applicant, Pablo and Rosa Pastor, Permit fee, $112
203 East 11th Street, Applicant, TMC Management And Realty INC, Permit fee, $89.00
24 Westwood Circle, Applicant, Kimberly Tucker, Permit fee, $56.00
10 Lynn Haven Drive, Applicant, Kenneth Moss, Permit fee, $56.00
2114 Shorter Avenue, Applicant, Getz Partners, Permit fee, $183
125 Billy Pyle Road, Applicant, Deleon Rigoberto Ramos, Permit fee, $56.00