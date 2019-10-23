Total Permitted Value issued, 

this listing:

$1,866,993

Filed through:

<introtag>

1 Moss Creek Drive, Applicant, Harper Home Design INC., New single family residential, $160,000

55 Hasty Road, Applicant, Judy Kay and Aubrey Smith, New single family residential, $258,000

1143 Jake Whorton Road, Applicant, Jesse Davis, New single family residential, $169,000

130 Tate Estate Road, Applicant, James Roberts, New single family residential, $200,000

6 Willowrun Drive SW, Applicant, SDC Gwinnett LLC, new single family residential, $84,968

4 Willowrun Drive SW, Applicant, SDC Gwinnett LLC, new single family residential, $84,968

2 Willowrun Drive SW, Applicant, SDC Gwinnett LLC, new single family residential, $78,974

103 Lovell Road, Applicant, Chad Alan Cole, Deck Railing Repair, $1,500

363 Mount Alto Road, Applicant, Burkhart Robert JR., Replacement Windows, $37,410

275 Hiram Road, Applicant, Micheal Doettl, Bathroom remodel, $4,000

238 Margo TR SE, Applicant, Micheal and Carla Moldavan, Interior Room remodel, $22,000

1035 Little Texas Valley Road, Applicant, Joey Beard, Bathroom remodel, $9,000

1950 Kingston Highway BE, Applicant, Dorothy Hixon, Exterior Repair, $2,000

522 Donahoo Road, Applicant, Arthur and Jackie Smallwood, Replacement windows and vinyl siding, $5,000

7197 Cave Spring Road, Applicant, Penelope Penny, Handicap Ramp, $500

195 Center Road, Applicant, Don and Beulah Newton, Permit fee, $221.40

11 Covey Rise Drive, Applicant, Wayne Boyd, Permit fee, $466.42

18 Bells Ferry Road, Applicant, John Shahan, Attached storage canopy addition on existing, $12,000

23 Locust Street NE, Applicant, Gil and Susan Smith, Reroof, $4,000

38 Central Grove Road, Applicant, Stacy Hansard, Reroof, $5,900

58 Beard Drive NE, Applicant, John Norris, Reroof, $7,000

979 Buttermilk Road, Applicant, Mary Matthews, Reroof, $3,500

10 Robin Hood Road, Applicant, Jack Tolbert, Reroof, $9,000

848 Floyd Springs Road, Applicant, Billy Ray Baker, Permit fee, $80.00

3113 Rockmart Highway, Applicant, Pahari Smita Prudhan, Permit fee, $80.00

479 Compton Road, Applicant, Casey Thomas, Permit fee, $80.00

712 McGee Bend Road, Applicant, Jessica Reece, Permit fee, $80.00

217 Larkspur Lane, Applicant, Blasimir Perez Ramirez, Permit fee, $80.00

814 Everett Springs Road, Applicant, Micheal and Susan Yates, Permit fee, $80.00

1897 Fouche Gap Road, Applicant, Jason Marion, Permit fee, $80.00

2002 Highland Circle, Applicant, Willis Fields, Permit fee, $100

1 Joe Louis Boulevard, Applicant, Cotton Randy Sylvester, Permit fee, $100

575 East 2nd Street, Applicant, Village Rentals INC, Permit fee, $100

23 Lakemoore Drive NE, Applicant, C T JR. and Connie Lee Wilson, Permit fee, $100

60 Lull Road, Applicant, Martha Butler, Replace (2) HVAC Systems, $8,925

16 Wildwood Lane NE, Applicant, Laurie Chandler, Change out, $6,100

956 Haywood Valley Road, Applicant, William Herrmann, Permit fee, $280

1107 Old Dalton, Applicant, Juliannie Mathis, Permit fee, $100

275 Hiram Road, Applicant, Micheal Doettl, Permit fee, $89.00

3 Oak Street, Applicant, Kathy Harwell, Permit fee, $89.00

3128 Horseleg Creek Road, Applicant, Clayton and Connie Vick, Permit fee, $56.00

1191 Mays Bridge Road SW, Applicant, Tedford and Brenda Goss, Permit Fee, $56.00

1495 Burnett Ferry Road, Applicant, Ricky and Iris Buffington, Metal Reroof, $5,600

1790 Floyd Springs Road, Applicant, Vicki Baird, Reroof, $5,300

11 Huntington Road, Applicant, Wyatt Mooring, Reroof, $19,200

6 Oak View Drive NE, Applicant, Donald Frost and Paige Bennett, Reroof, $7,713

322 North Elm Street, Applicant, Serapio Cornejo, Enclose attached carport and reapair roof on attached carport, $3,500

2 Brittany Lane, Applicant, James Nalley JR., Replace decking, $500

3 Meadow Lane, Applicant, Julian Giraldo, Replacement windows/ roof, $5,000

102 East 9th Street, Applicant, Amil Enterprises LLC, Interior framing repairs, $4,000

323 Cooper Drive, Applicant, Kerlan William JR., Add roof to new deck addition, $2,500

401 East 4th Avenue, Applicant, William and D'Ann Warley, 20'x30' Addition, $70,000

28 Ridge Haven Drive, Applicant, Ashad Khatib, side deck additon, $1,200

1050 Cartersville Highway, Applicant, Larry Martin, Remodel interior including restroom, sales area, counters ADA parking, dumpster area, $239,000

18 North Blanche Avenue, Applicant, Metro Home Rentals LLC, Reroof, $7,8000

2 Pinebower Road, Applicant, Joseph Beam, Reroof, $8,184

2501 North Broad Street, Applicant, Marilyn Cason, Partial Reroof, $3,100

251 Blacks Bluff Road, Applicant, Phyllis and Arthur Dyer, Reroof, $10,937

202 Raymond Avenue, Applicant, Christine Hicks, Permit fee, $80.00

107 Nixon Avenue, Applicant, Gabriel Perez, Permit fee, $80.00

203 East 11th Street, Applicant, TMC Management And Realty INC, Permit fee, $80.00

2 Three Mile Road, Applicant, Floyd Healthcare Properties INC, Permit fee, $80.00

405 East 19th Street, Applicant, Emilio Alvarado, Permit fee, $80.00

608 Briarwood Circle, Applicant, Marion Allen, Permit fee, $80.00

327 West 9th Street, Applicant, Regional Properties INC, Permit fee, $225

2003 Flannery Street, Applicant, Jerry and Bill Dempsey, Permit fee, $90.00

300 Dodd Street, Applicant, Susan Watkins, Permit Fee, $100

310 Broad Street, Applicant, Joan Gittings, Permit fee, $100

621 Briarwood Circle, Applicant, Jessica Vihon, Permit fee, $100

625 Pennington Avenue, Applicant, Deborah Cowan, Permit fee, $90.00

42 Williamsburg Drive, Applicant, Lamar Godfrey, 3-ton electric unit, $3,018

217 Larkspur Lane, Applicant, Bladimir Perez Ramirez, A/C install, $7,000

2312 Village Boulevard, Applicant, Carol Nuebler and Donald Durkee, Change out, $4,500

2 Three Mile Road, Applicant, Floyd Healthcare Properties INC, Mechanical, $160,000

2114 Shorter Avenue, Applicant, Getz Partners, Mechanical, $41,796

1311 Magnolia Avenue, Applicant, Juana and Bulmaro Chavez, Furnace change out, $1,200

221 Larkspur Lane, Applicant, Chan-Cox Micaela, Mechanical, $12,000

15 North Division Street, Applicant, S &W Commercial LLC, Permit fee, $474

110 Brookwood Avenue, Applicant, Pablo and Rosa Pastor, Permit fee, $112

203 East 11th Street, Applicant, TMC Management And Realty INC, Permit fee, $89.00

24 Westwood Circle, Applicant, Kimberly Tucker, Permit fee, $56.00

10 Lynn Haven Drive, Applicant, Kenneth Moss, Permit fee, $56.00

2114 Shorter Avenue, Applicant, Getz Partners, Permit fee, $183

125 Billy Pyle Road, Applicant, Deleon Rigoberto Ramos, Permit fee, $56.00

