Total Permitted
Value issued,
this listing:
$2,013,690
Filed through: Feb. 22
Permitted values are estimated values placed on the work based on a formula used by the City of Rome-Floyd County Building Inspection Department to determine permit fees.
“Filed through” date indicates the date on the last permit filed, not always the date these permits were acquired.
2 Bentley Lane – Applicant: SDC Gwinnett LLC. New single family residential. $79,627.
4 Grandberry Court - Applicant: SDC Gwinnett LLC. New single family residential. $82,504.
6 Grandberry Court - Applicant: SDC Gwinnett LLC. New single family residential. $73,258.
14 Berry Run Drive - Applicant: SDC Gwinnett LLC. New single family residential. $77,958
16 Berry Run Drive - Applicant: SDC Gwinnett LLC. New single family residential. $74,343.
18 Heights Drive – Applicant: Richard J. Theakston. Interior renovation. $35,000.
124 Westmore Road – Applicant: Chason L. & Katheryn B. Mull. Garage renovation. $35,000.
101 McGee Bend Road – Applicant: Bartley Built Homes. Interior build out, porch addition, garage conversion. $12,500.
14 Quarter Horse Drive – Applicant: Claire Price Rogers. Rear deck. $7,500.
13 Midway School Road – Applicant: Mike Went. Rear steps, siding. $7,400.
3691 Turkey Mountain Road – Applicant: Iganacio & Felipe Miranda. Kitchen and bedroom expansion. $10,000.
72 Russell Drive – Applicant: Corey Biggers. Re-roof. $7,000.
4 Old Shorter Hill – Applicant: Gregory J. & Shelley Hopkins. Bathroom remodel. $10,000.
800 Martha Berry Blvd. – Applicant: KSB LLC. New restaurant. $740,000.
6 E. Third St. – Applicant: Southeastern Mills LLC. Business remodel. $261,600.
825 Cartersville Highway – Applicant: Walmart Stores. Entryway and interior remodel. $500,000.
1710 Turner McCall Blvd. – Applicant: Quantum Restaurants. New business. $80.10 permit fees.