Total Permitted Value issued,
this listing:
$29,250,000
Filed through:
471 Kerce Road, Applicant, Benjamin Sapp, New single family residential, $197,850.
4 Harrison Road, Applicant, Rodger Williams, Laundry room repairs, $2,500.
2535 E Hermitage Road NE, Applicant, Rachel Brown, Replacement windows, decking, columns on front porch, $24,300.
12 N Terrace Avenue, Applicant, Tim and Susan Spratling, Replace floor of front porch, permit fee, $73.00.
844 Ward Mountain Road, Applicant, Richard Henderson, Reroof and screen in existing porch, permit fee, $73.00.
27 Park Road SW, Applicant, Cynthia Cordero and Kinney Mills, replacement windows, Permit fee, $102.00.
10 Lakemont Drive, Applicant, Mary Cox, Replacement windows, Permit fee, 73.00.
4 Bob White Court, Applicant, Lu and Wei Wei Ouiang, Replacement windows, Permit fee, $92.00.
140 Pond Mill Court, Applicant, Jerry Wilson, Screen room, Permit fee, $102.00.
11 Walking Horse Drive, Applicant, Michael and Julia Kimple, Screened porch, Permit fee, $205.00.
5155 Big Texas Valley Road NW, Applicant, Jeffery Jones, 12' x 14' replacement deck, Permit fee, $67.00.
131 Dodd Blvd, Applicant, Callier Forest Apartments, Building J, Permit fee $1,478.40.
131 Dodd Blvd, Applicant, Callier Forest Apartments, Building H, Permit fee, $1,478.40.
131 Dodd Blvd, Applicant, Callier Forest Apartments, Building G, Permit fee, $1,478.40.
131 Dodd Blvd, Applicant, Callier Forest Apartments, Building E, Permit fee, $1,230.32.
131 Dodd Blvd, Applicant, Callier Forest Apartments, Building P, Permit fee, $1,296.77.
131 Dodd Blvd, Applicant, Callier Forest Apartments, Building O, Permit fee, $1,230.32.
1476 Turner McCall Blvd, Applicant, Kroger, Seafood and Checklanes remodel, $35,000.
4442 Old Summerville Road, Applicant, Matt Campbell, 24' x 30' Storage Builder, Permit fee, $354.24.
720 Burnett Ferry Road SW, Applicant, James Justice, Reroof, $7,000.00.
2987 Turkey Mountain Road, Applicant, Debra Jett, Reroof, $13,400.00.
2827 Maple Road SE, Applicant, Edward Hansen, Reroof, $4,568.00.
27 Park road SW, Applicant, Michael Corno, Reroof, $6,000.00.
3025 Old Calhoun Highway NE, Applicant, Raymond and Carol Salmon, Reroof, $8,000.00.
2609 Lake ridge Circle, Applicant, Brenda Sweeton, Reroof, $5,200.00.
11 N Terrace Avenue, Applicant, Mary Osner, Reroof, $6,500.00.
27 Park Road SW, Applicant, Kenny and Rebecca Mills, Add wire / repairs, Permit fee, $80.00.
118 Margo Trail SE, Applicant, Richard Hunt, Panel change out, Permit fee, $100.00.
3184 Reeceburg Road, Applicant, Rodney Stagg, 100 AMP Service pole for 30' x 30' pole barn, Permit fee, $80.00.
26 Hickory Street NE, Applicant, CE Realty LLC, Replace Furnace, $2,300.00.
230 Acorn Road SE, Applicant, Anna Dixon, HVAC Repairs, $3,500.00.
7 Cypress Street NE, Applicant, Carol Smith, Equipment change out, $3,500.00.
233 Wax Road SE, Applicant, Silver Creek Holdings, LLC, Water Heater, Permit fee, $56.00.
28 Seay Drive, Applicant, Martin Kotowski, Reroof, Permit fee $115.00.
100 Broad Street, Applicant, Pro Performance, R-3 Buildout 2nd Floor, $850,000.
11 Pine Bower Road, Applicant, Cynthia Vines, Vinyl Siding, $6,000.
200 East 12th Street, Applicant, Lock Realty LLC, Replacement entry doors and windows, $10,000.
25 Worsham Street, Applicant, Amy Elizabeth Tant, Interior Renovation, $3,000.
106 Penncrest Road, Applicant, Marilyn Dorand Jelks, Interior remodel, $12,700.
301 Couper Street, Applicant, Warren Lisonbee, Replacement windows, $8,272.
125 Rollingwood Circle, Applicant, Marjorie Whaley, adding covered porch, $7,500.
220 Larkspur Lane, Applicant, Adrian Cornejo Reyes, enclosed rear porch, $2,500.
131, Dodd Boulevard Building A, Applicant, building A, $251,738.
131, Dodd Boulevard Building B, Applicant, building B, $251,738.
131, Dodd Boulevard Building C, Applicant, building C, $25,188.
131, Dodd Boulevard Building D, Applicant, building D, $223,858.
131, Dodd Boulevard Building F, Applicant, building F, $279,823.
131, Dodd Boulevard Building K, Applicant, building K, $279,823.
131, Dodd Boulevard Building L, Applicant, building L, $223,858.
131, Dodd Boulevard Building N, Applicant, building N, $223,858.
1 Etowah Terr, Applicant, Mercy Housing GA XI LP, Foundation repair, $183, 410.
1415 Turner McCall Boulevard, Applicant, East Bend LLC, Out-parcel 4 chipotle shell, $315,000.
1050 Cartersville Highway, Applicant, Larry Martin, Remodel interior, $239,000.
80 Hicks Drive, Applicant, East Bend LLC, Permit fee, $262.52.
90 Hicks Drive, Applicant, East Bend LLC, permit fee, $459.99.
1451 Turner McCall Boulevard, Applicant, Eats Bend LLC, Permit fee, $396.90.
1431 Turner McCall Boulevard, Applicant, East Bend LLC, Permit fee, $396.90.
7 Robin Street, Applicant, David and Margaret Roland, Re-roof, $5,789.
903 Highland Avenue, Applicant, Brooks Maddox, Re-roof, $5,386.
31 Forest Meadow, Applicant, Earl Dunlap, Re-roof, $9,000.
118 Grady Rock Drive, Applicant, Edith Sharp, Re-roof, $7,000.
1703 Crane Street, Applicant, Cheryl Crumley, Re-roof. $2,000.
22 Burnett Ferry Road, Applicant, Larry Hight, Re-roof, $3,500.
229 Pennington Avenue, Applicant, Stanislav Kmosev, Re-roof, $6,950.
3025 Old Calhoun Highway, Applicant, Carol and Raymond Salmon JR., Re-roof, $9,000.
11 Crestview Lane, Applicant, Seaborn Whatley III, Re-roof, $9,800.