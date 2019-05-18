"The way that I'm able to excel in the classroom is a direct result of the way I was coached and the way I figured out how to compete on the track and the cross country course."
Being around others who were applying top colleges, pushing for top test scores - competition pushed him to be better.
Started running on own time, putting in extra work that people didn't see, then said "this really is what working hard to excel really looks like. People who do great things, this is the type of work that they put in."
Running is mental sport - can go farther than think you can. "you can do a whole lot more than you think you can" - can run some more then some more then some more. He shares this message with others.
Discipline learned from running, to be able to have an internal drive to push harder than think you can, has directly impacted his performance in life and his studies.
Bryce Bussert
Belwood Elementary, Ashworth Middle School then Gordon Central - family went through Gordon County system
Freshman and Sophomore year - big runner (cross country and track) - went to state in track in 1600 and 800. His mom has school record for 800 and he got close to the 1600 record. Run at 6:30 in the morning.
Freshman year top miler. Sophomore year went to state.
Sophomore was student body secretary.
FCA - fellowship of christian athletes - big involvement outside of sports.
JROTC rifle team
Sources of Strength
Warrior Academy.
"If there was some stuff there I did a lot of it," he said.
"I'm interested in just about anything and everything," he said. "And there's a lot of different ways I could help out and try new things to put my time into and give back to the school and to impact students and the community."
At GC, had more time to be involved in other activities.
Dual enroll
For junior and senior year he was full time dual enrolled at Middle Georgia State University in Cochran, south of Macon.
Georgia Academy program - he was invited to apply in his sophomore year.
Live on campus - have a dorm for those in the program. About 30 other students there in his first year.
Already get his associate of arts degree before high school diploma - 2 weeks before graduation at GC
In his first year - he would schedule his classes on Monday and Weds and then try to take none on THursday - finish class and he would drive home to run in track meet. Coach would have a kid ready to run for him if he didn't make it in time for race. He would hurry to the track throw on uniform and say here here here and run. Couldn't do it in his senior year - not line up with classes.
At college part of student govt and work in giving tours.
"The past two years have definitely been awesome. And so were the two years before at Gordon Central," he said.
Many of the students in program have had negative high school experiences prior to dual enroll, but for him that wasn't the case.
"Leaving Gordon Central is one of the most difficult things that I've done," - not because afraid of being away from home but because he cared for those at GC family.
"As far as a college experience, it's been absolutely wonderful the way it prepared me to transition into the future."
A true challenge to himself to work hard and see how far it would take him.
"I feel like after two years I had done a large chunk of all the things that high school had for me, and they were great. It prepared me very well."
Go to Swarthmore College.
Middle Georgia only program offered for full time residential dual enrollment. Could take full course load, 16 or 17 hours, in the classroom. Be with collegiate level clubs - like the math team - and opportunity nowhere else offered. Half of residential building is for dual enroll students.
The academy pulls "outstanding" students from across the state. Not understand all it would do for him going in.
"Living out on my own has been a formative experience in establishing independence and helping me realize that this is my education - it will be as great as I make it, and it will be as lame as I make it."
Learn how to live with peers on your own. Encouraging to be around other hard working people.
Future plans
On May 9, graduate with AA as a Spanish major.
Will double major in linguistics and economics.
Loved Spanish 1 at GC with Ms. Worley. Then continued studies at Middle Georgia. Love the art of language.
Want to work way to career in ministry and go through seminary. Look at bible translating.
"I wanted to have the ability that if God said on any random Tuesday I want you to go to some random country in the middle of nowhere and speak some little language, I want to be able to learn the language quickly and be able to integrate in full and get situated and be effective" - why want to study linguistics.
Economics - took microeconomics at Middle Georgia and loved it. Looked into its potential to do good.
"I want to help people in anyway that I can," - be able to make decision to be able to do the most good to help the most people.
Time at GC
Shannon Rainwater - xc coach and distance coach for track
John Rainwater - her husband - they are family.
"If I even accomplish anything good, they can take a good bit of credit for the things they have done in my life."
Will be at graduation ceremony and be around the school to practice for graduation. Will be around for senior activities.
He follows the college schedule.
From June 1 to July 29 will be doing mission work in Puerto Rico - use spanish been practicing - then move in on Aug. 27 at Swarthmore College.
Message to peers: The theme for graduation is dreams. Thrilled to take steps to chase his own dreams. Pleased to see other students being proactive to pursue their own dreams.