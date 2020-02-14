CHICAGO — Kobe Bryant was one of eight finalists announced Friday as candidates for enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, a decision that came as absolutely no surprise in his first year of eligibility.
Joining Bryant as first-time finalists for the Hall: 15-time All-Star Tim Duncan, fellow 15-time All-Star Kevin Garnett and 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings.
The other finalists have all been to this point previously: Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, former Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, five-time Division II women’s coach of the year Barbara Stevens of Bentley, and four-time national men’s college coach of the year Eddie Sutton.
This year’s enshrinement class will be announced on April 4 at college basketball’s Final Four in Atlanta. The induction ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts is Aug. 29.
Bryant was an 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and is the No. 4 scorer in league history. He, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26.
NHL
Bouwmeester has surgery to restore normal heart rhythmST. LOUIS — Jay Bouwmeester underwent surgery Friday to insert a defibrillator to restore his heart’s normal rhythm after the St. Louis Blues defenseman collapsed on the bench during a game in Anaheim this week.
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said the procedure was performed at the UC Irvine Medical Center. The 36-year-old Bouwmeester will be monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital until he is cleared to return to St. Louis.
Bouwmeester will then be monitored by doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University.
Bouwmeester had just completed a shift against the Ducks on Tuesday night when he collapsed on the bench. The veteran defenseman was unresponsive and doctors quickly used a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat. Bouwmeester regained consciousness before he was taken by ambulance to an Anaheim hospital.
NASCAR
Daytona 500 purse reaches record-setting $23.6 millionDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR will dole out a record $23.6 million to the 40 drivers racing in the Daytona 500.
The sanctioning body released the total purse Friday, an about-face for an organization that hadn’t released payouts since the 2015 season. NASCAR’s charter system with teams had previously prohibited the disclosure of financial details.
The Daytona 500 purse grew steadily since the race’s inception in 1959, when Lee Petty took home nearly $20,000 for winning. This year’s winner will receive an undisclosed amount.
The purse topped $1 million in 1985 and rose to a little more than $18 million in 2015, the last year the figures were released.
MLB
Memo: MLB to raise salaries for minor leaguers in 2021NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is raising the minimum salary for minor league players in 2021, according to a memo sent Friday from the commissioner’s office to all 30 teams.
Two years after successfully lobbying Congress to exempt minor leaguers from federal minimum wage laws, MLB opted to give those players a wage increase between 38% and 72%. The bump was discussed at last week’s owners meetings and confirmed in the memo from Morgan Sword, executive vice president of baseball economics and operations.
Players at rookie and short-season levels will see their minimum weekly pay raised from $290 to $400, and players at Class A will go from $290 to $500. Double-A will jump from $350 to $600, and Triple-A from $502 to $700.