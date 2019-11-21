CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett’s season is over after the NFL’s indefinite suspension of the Cleveland Browns star defensive end was upheld Thursday by an appeals officer.
Garrett is banned for the final six regular-season games and playoffs for smashing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet last week in the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over their AFC North rival.
On Wednesday, Garrett made his case to former player James Thrash for a reduction of his penalty, which will damage Cleveland’s season and stain his budding career.
Thrash found the discipline for Garrett was warranted and he won’t be back on the field until 2020 — at the earliest. As part of his historic suspension, Garrett must also meet with commissioner Roger Goodell’s office before he can be reinstated.
Thrash also reduced the suspension for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey from three games to two for punching and kicking Garrett following the shocking assault on Rudolph. Thrash upheld a $35,096 fine for Pouncey, who will miss the Steelers rematch with the Browns on Dec. 1 at Heinz Field.
► Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph denied he used a racial slur before his confrontation with suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
ESPN, using anonymous sources, reported Thursday that Garrett told the NFL that Rudolph used a slur just before a brawl between the two teams last week that included Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and then hitting the quarterback in the head with it. The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely.
Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said Rudolph “vehemently denies” the report. Rudolph, who has not yet been disciplined for his role in the fight, said Wednesday that there was “no acceptable excuse” for his behavior during the fight.
Major League Baseball
White Sox, catcher Grandal agree to $73M, 4-year deal CHICAGO — All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal agreed to a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, finding a more lucrative free-agent market now that he no longer is burdened by draft-pick compensation.
Grandal will earn $18.25 million annually as part of the deal announced Thursday.
He turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers last November. A team signing him during the 2018-19 offseason would lose a top amateur draft pick and he found a slow market, agreeing in January to a deal with Milwaukee that guaranteed $18.25 million: a $16 million salary for 2019 and a $16 million mutual option for 2020 with a $2.25 million buyout.
Selected for the All-Star team for the second time, the 31-year-old hit .246 and had career bests with 28 homers and 77 RBIs. He declined to exercise his part of the option and became a free agent again.
A free agent may only be given a qualifying offer once, so there was no draft-pick compensation attached this offseason.
Golf
McIlroy’s shot upstages Race to Dubai title battle DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Out of the running for the Race to Dubai title, Rory McIlroy still forced his way onto center stage at the season-ending World Tour Championship on Thursday by producing one of his greatest shots of the year.
McIlroy flushed a 3-wood from 291 yards with his second shot at the par-5 18th hole on the Earth Course, the ball settling five feet from the cup. He rolled in the eagle putt for an 8-under 64, leaving the second-ranked McIlroy a stroke off the lead held by ailing Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera.
It was McIlroy’s best round at an event he won in 2012 and 2015. Even if he makes it three victories in eight years in Dubai, it still won’t be enough for him to be crowned Europe’s No. 1 player.
Five players are still in contention for that honor, and Jon Rahm made the best start of the quintet by shooting a bogey-free, 6-under 66 to move into third place, three strokes behind Lorenzo-Vera.