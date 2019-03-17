Heritage High School hosted Ridgeland, Gordon Lee and Dalton in a four-team track meet last Tuesday night. Team scores were not kept.
On the girls’ side, the only three-event winner of the night was Gordon Lee’s Kaylee Brown who won the pole vault (9-0), the high jump (5-4) and the 400-meters 1:08.71.
Arilyn Lee won the discus for Gordon Lee (97-1.5). Kelsey Lee was first in the 200 (29.47). Asia Underwood took first place in the triple jump (32-8.5) and Addison Sturdivant won the 300 hurdles (51.67). The Lady Trojans also swept the relay races. The 4x100 team finished first in a time of 54.21, while the 4x400 team crossed the tape in 4:51.
Madelyn Thompson had another big day for the Lady Generals. She won the long jump (15-8) and was second in the triple jump (31-3.5) and while her winning 100 hurdle time of 14.77 seconds was not electronically timed, it was unofficially the best in school history.
Distance specialist Allison Craft swept the 1600 (6:15) and the 3200 (13:35) and Akeera Ford pulled out a narrow victory in the 100 (13.58).
The lone victory for the Lady Panthers on Tuesday came from Landree Dunn in the shot put (28-3.25).
In the boys’ meet, Heritage claimed victory in eight of the 16 events. The lone multiple winner for the Generals was Zach Scott, who won both the shot put (41-5.25) and the discus (139-6).
Wes Lozano won the pole vault (12-0). Cameron Evans won the 400 (55.48), while Caleb Boyd claimed victory in the 800 (2:15). In the hurdle events, Damian Weekly was first in the 110 hurdles (16.50) and teammate Dakota Crow won the 300 hurdles (42.71). Heritage’s 4x400 relay team also finished first in a time of 3:51.
For Gordon Lee, Jasper Wilson swept the 1600 (4:59) and the 3200 (11:00). Wiley Heming took first in the high jump (6-6), while Jagger Martin was first in the triple jump (38-9.5).
Ridgeland had one double event winner in Torrance Roberts, who swept the long jump (20-7) and the 100 (11.13). King Mason was first in the 200 (23.02), while the 4x100 A relay team also took first place with a time of 44.60.
For more results from this meet, see the story on our website at northwestgeorgianews.com.
Ringgold wins multiple events at Southeast
The Ringgold High track team traveled to Southeast Whitfield last Tuesday and came back home with first place points in 10 events.
The Lady Tigers won six times. Autumn Green swept both the 100 and the 200, while she teamed with Sydney McDonald, Jersey McCann and Annabelle Duckett to win the 4x100. McCann took first in the 400, Duckett won the 100 hurdles and Morgan Allen finished first in the high jump. The final win came in the 4x400 where McCann, Allen, Angel Butler and Sydney Logan took first.
Duckett was second to Allen in the high jump and Duckett also placed second in the 300 hurdles.
Blake Goldsmith raced to victory in the 400 for the Tigers, while he also teamed up with Sam Gerrard, Pete Brower and Bryton McCann to win the 4x400. Gabe Elmore picked up the other win for the Ringgold boys as he crossed the line first in the 110 hurdles.
Gerrard added a third-place finish in the 200, while Reid Williams was third in the shot put.
Thompson wins twice in Calhoun
Both Heritage and Ringgold participated in the annual Mohawk-Warrior Invitational on Saturday and it was another good day for Thompson, the Heritage standout, who won both the girls’ long jump (16-8.5) and the 100 hurdles (15.99). Her teammate Gracie Murray took third in the 300 hurdles (51.97).
For the Lady Tigers, Allen (5-0) and Duckett (4-10) went 1-2 in the high jump, while McCann won first-place points in the 400 (1:08.79).
The Heritage girls finished seventh in the team standings with 54.5 points, while Ringgold (42) was ninth. Dalton won the meet with 99.5 points with Sonoraville (80.5) and Riverdale (78) rounded out the top three.
On the boys’ side, there were three third-place finishes among Catoosa County athletes. Weekly was third in the 300 hurdles (43.08) for Heritage, while Ringgold’s 4x100 ‘A’ team (45.29) and 4x400 ‘A’ team (3:47.08) also took third.
Calhoun (131.5), Riverdale (110) and Dalton (97) were the top three teams in the boys’ standings. Heritage (42.5) was sixth and Ringgold (25) was ninth.