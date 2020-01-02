The Broad Street business district has been Georgia’s poster child for downtown development for the past decade and a half. As much as the area has grown and flourished, there’s room for more businesses and residents.
Plenty of room actually.
We’re not going to do a door to door analysis of the district, but a slow ride uptown from across the South Broad Bridge reveals some obvious opportunities.
Start off in the Cotton Block where the store that used to house John Massey’s jewelry, 110-112 Broad Street, which was the focus of a major renovation by a Carrollton-based businessman several years ago that never came to fruition.
Then there’s the ground floor of the building that housed Raj Miniyar’s International Food Court at 114 Broad Street. This writer thought from the get-go that Miniyar had a great idea but put it in the wrong location. If that had been in the 300 block it might have been a gold mine.
The building next to Miniyar's at 116 Broad Street, previously home to Farrell's Frame and Design which relocated at the end of the year, is also vacant and available.
Ground floor retail space in the old Frio's Gourmet Pops building, 202 Broad Street, is currently empty.
Go on up to the 400 block and you’ve got the building at 412 Broad Street owned by Harry Brock that used to house POSH. There’s also the former Frick’s Furniture building at 420 Broad Street that offers a lot of space for potential new development.
And those are all on just one side of the street.
Now, let's make a U-turn at Fifth Avenue and head back down Broad.
Renee Fountain and Mark Floyd have done a nice job creating loft apartments in the old Esserman’s building, 425 Broad Street, but the ground floor is still available
Nathan Roberts' Arborhaven Investments building, 407 Broad Street, has been under renovation for a couple of years. It remains to be seen whether or not the ground floor will include one or two spaces when that work is completed.
The old Dukes Wings and Seafood property building at 315 Broad Street also became available again near the end of last year.
The old Master’s Antiques building, 241 Broad Street, was purchased by Jeremy Duke, owner of the Mellow Mushroom and Moe’s Original Barbecue restaurants. Is three a charm or spreading himself too thin? Only time will tell.
A number of the old buildings still have second floor space that could be converted to apartments so there are ample opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in hopping on the Broad Street bandwagon in 2020.
Legion facility under contract again
American Legion Post 5 Commander Eddie Hines has confirmed that the Legion facility on Shorter Avenue is under contract for a third time.
Hines said he feels pretty confident that a deal will be closed on the property this time, but indicated that a closing may not occur until early spring.
A sign which went up in front of the Legion last week indicates that Day Realty of Atlanta is pitching a retail development of 11,400 square feet on behalf of Romogroup LLC. The sign indicates that space would be available to tenants during the third quarter of 2020.
The property was originally under contract to Butler which planned a shopping center for the site but that deal fell through after R.H. Ledbetter Properties revealed plans for the East Bend shopping center. Lidl, a German grocery chain, was originally supposed to be the primary anchor for the development but the company backed away from some of its plans in the Southeast.
Legion officials declined to identify the second developer that had a sales contract, also purportedly for a retail development on a smaller parcel than the original Butler Development deal.
Job Fair at Labor career center in Rome
The Georgia Department of Labor is working with GCP Applied Technology to host a job fair Tuesday at the Rome Career Center on Riverside Parkway. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until noon.
GCP Applied Technology is seeking to add day and night knitting operators and tapeline operators.
Job hunters can go online to employgeorgia.com to create an account to prepare and submit a résumé which will expedite the process. Applicants may also bring a résumé along with their driver’s license.