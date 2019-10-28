Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Light rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.