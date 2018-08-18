A new rule with the GHSA states at all High School varsity football games must be completed. Therefore, Ringgold will travel to Dalton on Monday night at 7:30 to resume their game from Friday. The game will resume at the start of the third quarter with Ringgold trailing 21-10.
BREAKING NEWS: Ringgold to resume Dalton game on Monday
- Scott Herpst
