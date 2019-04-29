Cultural traditions are a funny thing. Depending on the community, they can be the cement that allows a culture to survive adversity. Tradition can also be the compass that guides a person as they travel far from home and community, reminding one of where home is.
Among Cherokees, one of the longest and most closely held traditions is that of sharing food. In ancient times, every Cherokee home always kept some sort of food available in the event of unannounced guests. The sharing of food was (and among traditional Cherokees still is) one of the most sacred of traditions.
Back in 1730, when a Cherokee delegation first visited London, the differences between English and Cherokee traditions led to some extensive misunderstanding. It was unthinkable for a guest to arrive at a Cherokee house and not be offered food. It would be the gravest of insults. The sort of insult that the aggrieved party would remember for decades. By the same token, it would have been equally insulting for a guest to decline to eat when offered food in a Cherokee home.
When the Cherokee delegation visited England, there were a number of misunderstandings between the Cherokee and the English. The English took themselves too seriously and were way too uptight for Cherokee tastes. The worst insult came when the Cherokees were invited to visit the king. They say the king was eating dinner when the Cherokee delegation came to call. The Cherokees were not offered food, and this was of course, a very serious insult. The Englishman whose job it was to look after the Cherokee delegation tried to assuage the hurt feelings by explaining that no one was allowed to eat with the king.
The idea that someone would be condemned to always eating alone was incomprehensible to the Cherokee. The chief leading the delegation went on to inquire what great sin the king had committed that would subject him to such punishment, or if he had some awful disease. If it was some disease, perhaps there was a medicine man back home in Nikwasi or Tellico who could cure him, so incomprehensible was it to the Cherokee mind that a leader would not eat with his people, or at least with his guests.
A lot of things have changed since 1730. New Gods and new flags fly over the Cherokee homeland. Automobiles have taken the place of horses. Interstate highways follow the routes of the old trading paths. Metal birds carry men to London in a fraction of the time it took the first Cherokee delegation. Thankfully some things remain. Some traditions are still practiced, some paths still walked, some ancestors still remembered.
There are still Cherokees living in the Old Cherokee Nation, in the old homeland.
Today if you are invited to the home of a traditional Cherokee, you will be offered food and drink. It is a sacred tradition. Always eat a little something, even if you are not hungry. It is the polite thing to do.
If you are going to visit a Cherokee home, it is better to visit hungry.
We are living in a polarized world. People are looking for reasons to be offended, something to fight over. Some opinions are worth the fight I’m sure, but some are not. Some traditions exist because they protect us from the evil that lurks in the hearts of men. These traditions are the fabric of community that allows us to live together in peace.
Come on over, let’s share some bread and coffee, and if we have some sickness that makes us eat alone, maybe we can find the medicine to cure it.