Signaling the approaching start of the baseball season, the Rome Braves’ annual Hot Stove Gathering allows Braves fans to get a taste of what to expect in April and to meet some managers and players in the Atlanta organization.
The team announced Thursday that the 18th annual event will take place Jan. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Forum River Center. This year’s event benefits the Armuchee High School baseball program as well as the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
Guests will include Rome Braves Vice President and General Manager David Cross, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, Rome Braves manager Matt Tuiasosopo, former Rome player Drew Waters, Atlanta Braves Assistant Director of Minor League Operations Ron Knight and Atlanta Braves Scouting Coordinator Chris Lionetti.
More guests may be announced at a later date.
Cross was named the new Rome Braves GM in December following the departure of Jim Bishop. He had been in the same position with the Danville Braves for 20 seasons prior to the move.
Waters, a native of Woodstock, played for Rome in 2018 and was named a South Atlantic League all-star. The outfielder has since risen in the Braves’ organization, playing last season at both AA Mississippi and AAA Gwinnett.
Tickets can be bought online at romebraves.com, by calling 706-378-5144 or at the Rome Braves box office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are limited and based on availability.
Advance general event tickets cost $20 for adults and will cost $25 at the door. Tickets for children ages 12 and younger cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Rome Braves season ticket holders may buy a two-for-one option for $30 by purchasing in advance. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Advance VIP tickets are also available at $30 each or $35 at the door. The VIP reception runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and allows fans a chance for an exclusive, informal meet-and-greet with the guests.
Following an autograph session at 6 p.m., selected guests will speak to those in attendance, and fans can also participate in a question-and-answer session.
Fans will also be able to bring home some memorabilia with a silent auction running from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Rome Braves will open the season at State Mutual Stadium with a four-game series against the Hagerstown Suns beginning April 9. The Braves will complete the seven-game homestand with a three-game series against the Greenville Drive.
The Rome Braves will also host the South Atlantic League All-Star Game this season on June 23 at State Mutual Stadium.