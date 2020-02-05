PHOENIX — The Atlanta Braves defeated Shane Greene in the first salary arbitration case this year, and the reliever will be paid $6.25 million instead of his request for $6.75 million.
Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Brian Keller and Allen Ponak made the decision Wednesday, a day after hearing arguments.
A 31-year-old right-hander, Greene was a first-time All-Star last year, when he made $4 million.
He had a 2.30 ERA in 65 relief appearances with 64 strikeouts and 17 walks in 62 2/3 innings for Detroit and Atlanta, which acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline.
Greene had a 4.01 ERA in 27 games for the Braves and allowed a tying eighth-inning single to Yadier Molina in Game 4 of the NL Division Series against St. Louis, which rallied to win in 10 innings. The Cardinals won Game 5, then were swept by Washington in the NL Championship Series.
► Pete Rose again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifetime ban, saying the penalty is unfair compared with discipline for steroids use and electronic sign stealing.
Rose’s lawyers submitted the application Wednesday to baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, who in December 2015 denied the previous request by the career hits leader.
Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found that Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.
NFL
Falcons assistant Steele tapped to lead tight endsFLOWERY BRANCH — Atlanta Falcons offensive assistant Ben Steele was promoted to tight ends coach.
Steele replaces Mike Mularkey, who announced his retirement on Jan. 9. The team announced Steele’s promotion on Wednesday.
Following five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Steele joined Atlanta coach Dan Quinn’s staff in 2019 and assisted Mularkey with the team’s tight ends. Steele helped coach tight end Austin Hooper, who set a career high with 75 receptions.
The 41-year-old Steele played for the Green Bay Packers from 2004-05.
College Football
Auburn running back Whitlow enters NCAA transfer portalAUBURN, Ala. — Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Wednesday that Whitlow is “looking for a fresh start somewhere else.”
Whitlow led the Tigers in rushing the past two seasons, totaling 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had 763 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore while missing the Arkansas game and seeing limited action against LSU following knee surgery.
Sophomore D.J. Williams leads the returnees after gaining 400 yards last season. Auburn also signed four-star running back Tank Bigsby in December. Bigsby was the No. 4-rated running back and No. 39 overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite index of recruiting rankings.
Basketball
Bryant’s No. 24 retired by father’s first Italian teamRIETI, Italy — The first Italian basketball team that Kobe Bryant’s father played for retired the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s jersey to the rafters in a pregame ceremony Wednesday.
A gold Lakers jersey with Bryant’s No. 24 was lifted to the ceiling of the PalaSojourner arena as a recording of Bryant’s lineup introduction from his NBA playing days was played.
Rieti was where Joe Bryant made his Italian basketball debut in 1984, when Kobe was 6. Joe Bryant went on to play for three other teams in Italy and Kobe grew up in the country until moving back to Pennsylvania for high school.
Kobe Bryant died last month with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. He was 41.