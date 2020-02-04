PHOENIX — Atlanta reliever Shane Greene became the first player to go to salary arbitration this year, asking a three-man panel for a raise from $4 million to $6.75 million as the Braves argued for $6.25 million.
Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Brian Keller and Allen Ponak heard the case Tuesday.
A 31-year-old right-hander, Greene was a first-time All-Star last year. He had a 2.30 ERA in 65 relief appearances with 64 strikeouts and 17 walks in 62 2/3 innings for Detroit and Atlanta, which acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline.
Greene had a 4.01 ERA in 27 games for the Braves and allowed a tying eighth-inning single to Yadier Molina in Game 4 of the NL Division Series against St. Louis, who rallied to win in 10 innings. The Cardinals won Game 5, then were swept by Washington in the NL Championship Series.
Greene is eligible for free agency after this season.
► The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 315 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain.
Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21, elected along with Larry Walker. Mariano Rivera, Jeter’s Yankees teammate for five World Series titles, became the first unanimous pick last year when he was on all 425 ballots.
College
Turner resigns after one season as Vanderbilt ADNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Malcolm Turner resigned as Vanderbilt athletic director after one year on the job, with Candice Storey Lee named interim athletic director effectively immediately.
Vanderbilt announced Tuesday the school had accepted Turner’s resignation was accepted. Turner was president of the NBA G League when hired in December 2018 by Vanderbilt to replace David Williams. He started Feb. 1, 2019.
Turner fired Bryce Drew as men’s basketball coach last spring and hired Jerry Stackhouse. He also oversaw some immediate improvements to athletics facilities announced last May that included new lighting and sound systems for Memorial Gym, new artificial turf for baseball and a new videoboard at the football stadium.
Turner had been working on a plan to update Vanderbilt’s athletic facilities, including the football stadium whose last major renovation was in 1981, which is expected to be announced soon.
Lee played basketball at Vanderbilt and has three different degrees from the university. She is the first black woman AD in the Southeastern Conference.
► Alabama plans to honor its first African American scholarship athlete, Wendell Hudson.
Hudson’s No. 20 jersey will become the first to hang in the rafters at Coleman Coliseum. The ceremony will be held at halftime of Alabama’s basketball game with LSU on Feb. 15.
Hudson’s jersey number will still be in circulation, though Alabama officials proclaimed that it will be the first to be retired.
Basketball
3-on-3 tournament set for Atlanta during Final FourATLANTA — The third edition of the 3-on-3 National Championship is headed outdoors.
This year’s tournament will be held in the Atlantic Station district in Atlanta from April 3-5.
The tournament, played at the same time and city as the Final Four, will feature 128 seniors from all 32 Division I conferences. With a purse of $150,000 — $100,000 to the winner — it has one of the biggest payouts of any FIBA-sanctioned 3-on-3 event.
The semifinals, consolation and championship games will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The winning team will earn an automatic berth to the 2020 USA Basketball 3X3 open national championship in May. The sport will make its Olympic debut this summer in Tokyo.