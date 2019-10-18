ATLANTA — Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow after a nagging injury that limited him late in the season and into playoffs.
The team announced Friday that Freeman underwent the procedure in New York. Dr. David Altchek cleaned out the entire right elbow joint, removing three fragmented loose bodies and cleaning up numerous bone spur formations that had developed in the slugger’s elbow.
Freeman is expected to be recovered in time for the start of spring training in February.
This past season, Freeman hit .295 with a career-high 38 home runs and 121 RBI in 158 games, but his production tailed off in September as he dealt with the sore elbow. Over his final 21 regular-season games, he batted just .235 (16-of-68) with no homers and seven RBIs.
In the playoffs, Freeman hit .200 (4-of-20) and drove in his only run with a Game 1 homer. The St. Louis Cardinals won the series in five games, beating the Braves 13-1 in the decisive contest after Freeman made a key error in a record 10-run first inning.
► Retiring pitcher CC Sabathia was dropped from the Yankees’ AL Championship Series roster on Friday, a day after the 39-year-old left-hander dislocated a joint in his pitching shoulder during the eighth inning of New York’s Game 4 loss to Houston.
Sabathia was replaced by right-hander Ben Heller. New York trailed 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, and even if the Yankees and advanced Sabathia would not be eligible to return to the active roster.
A six-time All-Star and the 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland, Sabathia finished with a 251-161 regular-season record with 3,093 strikeouts.
NFL
Falcons cornerback Trufant to miss second straight gameFLOWERY BRANCH — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant will miss his second straight game with a toe injury.
The Falcons listed Trufant as out for Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.
Last week at Arizona, Kendall Sheffield made his first career start in place of Trufant. The rookie will likely get the nod again.
While Atlanta must go without its top corner, offensive guard James Carpenter returned to practice Friday after sitting out the previous day with a knee problem. He should be able to play against the Rams.
The Falcons (1-5) are mired in a four-game losing streak.
► Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant ligament damage when he dislocated his right kneecap and there is optimism the reigning NFL MVP could be back on the field in about a month.
Mahomes had an MRI exam Friday that showed the ligaments were intact, a person familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity because the team was still sorting through the results and putting together a timetable for his return.
The Chiefs play Green Bay a week from Sunday, then face the Vikings and Titans before a Monday night matchup against Tennessee on Nov. 18. The Chiefs (5-2) have their bye the following week, so it is possible they hold Mahomes out until their game against Oakland on Dec. 1.
WNBA
Dream relocating to new arena near Atlanta airportCOLLEGE PARK — The Atlanta Dream are getting a new home.
The WNBA team announced Friday it will play next season at a 3,500-seat arena near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Gateway Center Arena is scheduled to open next week in a complex that includes the Georgia International Convention Center. The $45 million facility was built primarily to serve as the home of the Atlanta Hawks’ new NBA G League franchise, the College Park Skyhawks.
The Dream played at 17,000-seat State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, but could not work out a deal with the Hawks for the 2020 season. This past season, Atlanta ranked next-to-last in WNBA attendance at 4,270 per game.