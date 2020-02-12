ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves agreed to a minor league contract with reliever Josh Tomlin that included an invitation to the big league camp.
The Braves announced the deal Wednesday, one day before the first workout for pitchers and catchers at the team’s new spring training facility in North Port, Florida
Tomlin, a 35-year-old right-hander, returns to the Braves after making a career-high 51 appearances in 2019. He was 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA working mostly in long and middle relief, though he did have the first two saves of his 10-year career.
Before coming to Atlanta, Tomlin pitched nine seasons — mostly as a starter — with Cleveland. He had three seasons with at least 10 wins, including a 13-9 mark in 2016.
Tomlin provides additional depth in a Braves bullpen that was bolstered last season by trade-deadline deals for Mark Melancon, Shane Greene and Chris Martin and the November free-agent signing of Giants closer Will Smith to a three-year, $40 million contract.
College Football
Tucker takes Michigan State job after one year at ColoradoEAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State hired Colorado’s Mel Tucker as its new football coach Wednesday, rallying to land a veteran leader with ties to the school who decided to leave the Buffaloes after a single season.
The Spartans lured Tucker away from Colorado with a lucrative contract offer after appearing to be interested in coaches such as Luke Fickell, Robert Saleh and Pat Shurmur. Tucker will replace Mark Dantonio, who retired two weeks ago after 13 mostly successful seasons.
Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him an opportunity to run the Pac-12 program after he was Georgia’s defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes and they were 5-7 last season to match the program’s record from each of the previous two years.
The 48-year-old Tucker was a graduate assistant at Michigan State under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
His departure caught many by surprise, especially after he and Colorado athletic director Rick George issued statements Saturday that seemed intended to quell speculation about him going to Michigan State.
NHL
Blues’ Bouwmeester remains hospitalized after collapseANAHEIM, Calif. — St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester remained hospitalized and was undergoing tests Wednesday one day after suffering a cardiac episode and collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim.
General manager Doug Armstrong said the 36-year old Bouwmeester was unresponsive after collapsing on the bench Tuesday night. A defibrillator was used and he regained consciousness immediately before being taken to an Anaheim hospital.
Teammates Vince Dunn and Alex Pietrangelo immediately called for help after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period, and emergency medical personnel rushed to the Blues bench.
After a couple of minutes, Bouwmeester was taken out on a stretcher through a tunnel under the stands as players stood in shocked silence on the ice. The game was postponed.
Pieternagleo said he visited Bouwmeester in the hospital Tuesday night and the rest of team got to see him via FaceTime.
NFL
Browns’ Garrett reinstated after six-game suspensionCLEVELAND — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was reinstated by the NFL after he was suspended indefinitely for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet.
Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games last season after his disturbing attack on Rudolph in the closing seconds of a Nov. 14 game that was nationally televised. Garrett has been remorseful since the incident and Monday he met with commissioner Roger Goodell and league officials in New York.
Garrett is cleared to return to all activities with the Browns.