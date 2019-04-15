Mark Bramblett has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipient. This award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees. Quarterly awards provide opportunities for employees, patients and visitors to recognize and reward employees and teams for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon employees. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.
Bramblett, of AdventHealth Gordon EMS, received a nomination from employees of Hamilton Primary Care who said the following: “We recently had to call EMS for a patient that came into our office. AdventHealth Gordon EMS arrived and was very professional and just all around friendly to the patient and our staff. Mark explained to the patient what was going to happen and quickly did what he needed to do to get the patient in the ambulance and taken care of.
“The patient drives a lawnmower to all appointments, and it is his means of transportation. He was very concerned about leaving it at our office if he had to be admitted. Mark explained to the patient if he was admitted, his lawnmower would be taken care of. Hours passed, and Mark returned to pick up the patient’s lawnmower and drive it back to the hospital just as he said he would do. That is exactly what patient care is all about! Mark is an amazing asset to the AdventHealth Gordon EMS team. We just wanted to thank him for his exceptional work and for truly going above and beyond.”