It never occurred to me until the other day that I am no longer a kid of someone living. When my mother died, she was my last living parent. Daddy passed away eight years before. No one will ever hear either of them say, “Oh, she is my daughter” in that proud as can be manner only loving parents can voice even if their “child” is 60 or 70.
Parents are notorious for having bragging rights way past their child’s babyhood, toddler years, kid years, teen years, college years and beyond. They still have bragging rights to all kinds of accomplishments their adult children achieve.
My Grandma Emert used to brag on my daddy in such wonderful ways. I can remember how she’d say in her East Tennessee drawl, “Laws, that boy. I’d be huntin’ for him, but I knew where he was. He was a hidin’ way back under the porch reading a book. That boy loved to read more than anything. That’s why he’s so smart.”
Daddy was one of 11 kids born at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Parents like to tell stories on their kids. Two of Daddy’s brothers, my Uncle Otha and Uncle Vic didn’t take kindly to a church group taking the ladder from the barn without asking and using it to cross a creek. My grandma tells the story of how my uncles got that ladder and sawed some of the rungs half way into. “That’ll teach ‘em,” my Uncle Vic declared.
Grandma went on to say that she hid that ladder because she was afraid someone would get hurt. They came to ask for the ladder when they couldn’t find it. Grandma had to tell them it was broken, but Uncle Vic said smugly, “See, that taught them to do the right thing,”
My Grandma Emert bragged on her kids until the day she died. So did my Grandma and Grandpa Colligan, Mom’s parents. Mama was the youngest of six. She went on to college, but never finished, not because she didn’t want to. This was back during WWII. Grandma and Grandpa loved to tell how she wanted to serve her country like her brothers, Bud and Bill, so she joined the Marines. They were so proud of her for being a Marine.
So here I am, a fatherless and motherless child. My “go to” people, the ones I depended on for advice, a warm hug, a smile of encouragement, a helping hand all my life are gone. The feeling of loss I have is profound. I realize that I am the next in line. I have graduated to real grown up, the big-time adult…me. What happened? How did the time run over my childhood, early and middle adulthood and bring me to now?
Later, I thought to myself, “Wait! Hold on just a doggone second! I don’t think I’m ready for this!” Then I realized the year I was born…and it was time. I had my parents for longer than a lot of people have theirs. I’m blessed that way, at least I look at it like that.
I have been bragging on my four children for a long time. My oldest is nearly 45 and has an almost 17-year-old child. She is brilliant, an accomplished writer, a wonderful wife to Will, a caring mother to Jeffrey and River, and a full-time secretary/bookkeeper for the local school system. I am so proud of her.
Our oldest son is a lawyer in Huntsville, Alabama, but more importantly, he is a marvelous husband to Kelly and fantastic father to Evelyn. He heads up a land trust in northern Alabama and is greatly respected by many people. I am so proud of him.
Our middle son is at the State Capitol Building most times involved in politics, trying to help make things better. More importantly, he is a loving husband to Carrie and a caring step father and father to Alex and Hatcher. His family comes first and I am so proud of him.
Our youngest strives to do the right things. He struggles sometimes, but he will stand up for what is right. It has cost him on occasion because he won’t back down when he is cornered. He is strong, upright, and knows what is truth. That he is gay does not enter into anything. He knows who respects him and who does not. I know this, too. I am so proud of him.
So here I am…the elder. A recent post on Facebook said something like wanting to be an old lady living in the woods, growing her own food and such. Maybe. But I still like to be surrounded by those I love and to have bragging rights.