John Norwood, the Field Director of three district regions of Northwest Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America, was the most guest speaker at the most recent Calhoun Rotary Club meeting.
Norwood was invited by Jim Lay and introduced by Charles Prater, the club's liaison to the local BSA Troop 39. Norwood gave us an overview of his responsibilities as field director. He led off his remarks by mentioning this is the 109th anniversary of the Boy Scouts in the U.S.
The council is headquartered in Rome and serves seven Northwest Georgia counties, and has about 4,000 youth and adult members participating. He discussed the recent admission of girls into scouting programs. Outdoor activities, learning opportunities and camping facilities are in The Pocket, at the 600 acre Camp Sidney Dew in Northern Floyd County.
Also attending was Jenny Whitfield, guest of Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle. Whitfield is the senior advocate for Victim Assistance for the District Attorney's Office.
On the agenda for the club's next meeting Jim Mathews has invited David Aft to speak about the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. Angie Gravitt will also give an update on the ROTA Kids.