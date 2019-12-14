BOSTON — Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is the new Boston College football coach.
Hafley spent seven seasons in the NFL before joining the Buckeyes this year. The 40-year-old New Jersey native also has coached in college at Rutgers and Pittsburgh.
Hafley, who coaches the Buckeyes defensive backs, has helped turn around an Ohio State defense that struggled last year but enters the College Football Playoff leading the nation in yards per play at 3.93. He is a finalist for the Frank Broyles Award that goes to the best assistant coach in college football.
Boston College fired Steve Addazio the day after the Eagles finished the regular season 6-6. He went 44-44 in seven seasons with BC and was hired by Colorado State to be its head coach this week.
Hafley coached under Dave Wannstedt at Pitt and Greg Schiano at Rutgers before joining Schiano with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 as assistant secondary coach. He spent two seasons with Cleveland and then three with San Francisco before joining new Buckeyes coach Ryan Day at Ohio State this year.
► Junior running back Cam Akers will enter the NFL draft and won’t play in Florida State’s Sun Bowl game Dec. 31 against Arizona State.
Akers, who ran for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday as the Seminoles began pre-bowl practices.
Akers had 231 carries, a career high for one season along with his yardage and touchdown totals. He finishes his Florida State career with 2,875 rushing yards (sixth on the Seminoles’ career rushing list) and 27 touchdowns. He also had 69 career receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.
► Arrest warrants show a North Carolina State football player is facing multiple charges after he allegedly ran from a police officer and hid under a parked car after obtaining a fake ID to try to buy alcohol.
The News and Observer reported that Payton Tanner Wilson was arrested Saturday on misdemeanor counts of consuming alcohol by a 19- or 20-year-old, possession of a fraudulent ID, injury to personal property and resisting an officer. He also was cited for impeding traffic.
Law enforcement authorities say the 19-year-old Wilson ran from an officer into traffic, was struck by a vehicle, continued to flee and hid under a parked car. The warrants state that Wilson, of Hillsborough, had his brother’s ID in order to buy alcohol.
Golf
Five pairings tied for lead in QBE Shootout team eventNAPLES, Fla. — Brendon Todd and Billy Horschel shot a 6-under 66 in modified alternate shot Saturday for a share of the second round lead on the QBE Shootout.
Rory Sabbatini-Kevin Tway (67), Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer (70), Jason Kokrak-J.T. Poston (68) and Charles Howell III-Bubba Watson (66) also were 19 under. Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell (65) were a stroke back. The tournament will close Sunday with a best-ball round.
Todd, the FedEx Cup points leader after victories this season at Bermuda and Mayakoba, ended up with Horschel when Brandt Snedeker withdrew because of an injured left ring finger.
Major League Baseball
Fire contained in roof area of new Rangers stadiumARLINGTON, Texas — Fire broke out Saturday at the future home of the Texas Rangers, which is under construction in Arlington.
Arlington Fire Department Lt. Mike Joiner said the blaze was brought under control and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Manhattan Construction, the general contractor for the project, said in a statement that the fire began about 2:30 p.m. in the roof area of the stadium. The contractor said an investigation will determine the cause of the blaze.
Rangers spokesman John Blake said the stadium is more than 200 feet tall and the fire was in an area about 100 feet high.