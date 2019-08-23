James “Jim” Bojo has lived in Rome for over 50 years and was formerly with WLAQ and TTA Broadcasting. Jim is a graduate of West Rome High School.
He worked for 20 years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. He then worked for 19 years for WLAQ and TTA.
He is an active member and former president of the Noon Optimist Club of Rome. He is chairman of their Terrific Kid program and was selected twice as Optimist of the year. He served on the last two SPLOST committees and was on the board of Hospitality House of Rome for six years. Jim was a 2000 graduate of Leadership Rome and a 2004 graduate of Leadership Chattooga.
Jim has been a member of Fellowship Baptist Church for 35 years, where he has served as a deacon for 30 years and is a Sunday school teacher. He also has served on several other various committees within the church.
Jim has been married to Donna Britt Bojo for 46 years. Donna is a retired educator, having spent 40 years in the classroom. They have two children who were educated in Rome and seven grandchildren, three of which attend Darlington School. His daughter and son-in-law attended Shorter University and one of his granddaughters is currently attending nursing school at Shorter.
Regarding the position, Jim states, “After serving on the SPLOST committees, I became passionate about the city of Rome and its needs. I have loved being a part of this city for so many years and raising my family here. I would like to work towards the further industrialization of Rome so that my grandchildren and their generation have a place to be successful in their adult lives. I would appreciate the opportunity to serve and help the Rome community.”