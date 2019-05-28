The Catoosa County Sheriff's Department has identified a body found in South Chickamauga Creek over the weekend to be that of a missing Ringgold man.
According to Sheriff Gary Sisk, on May 25 at approximately 12:50 p.m., the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department was contacted about a body being discovered in the South Chickamauga Creek near Graysville Road.
The body has been identified as 30-year-old Matthew Edward Scruggs of 69 ME Arnold Circle in Ringgold.
Sisk said via press release Tuesday afternoon that Scruggs drove to the Tri-State Steele & Drum property to go fishing on Wednesday, May 22 in a vehicle he was planning to purchase. The vehicle was later located on the property by the Sheriff’s Department.
“On Saturday evening, May 25, 2019, a family member contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report Mr. Scruggs missing, and that is when the identity of the body was determined to be Mr. Scruggs,” Sisk said.
The body has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ Crime Lab where an autopsy is expected to be performed Tuesday, May 28.
Sisk says there were no obvious signs of injury, and the official cause of death is yet to be determined.