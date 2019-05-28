On Friday, May 24, the Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club became acquainted with J.B. Gaskins, the president and CEO of Blood Assurance.
After lunch at Park Place Restaurant on Lafayette Road, he introduced himself and shared some of the things that have motivated him in his career, as well as the needs that Blood Assurance has.
"I got into blood banking by sheer accident. I also believe it was part of my destiny, and every time I question my life, I remember that God has a hand in what's happening in my life."
J.B. Gaskins began his blood banking career in 1979 as a part time phlebotomist in Gainesville, Florida, while he was attending college. Past that point, he moved up in the company, spending a few years as a donor recruiter, Regional Director, and Executive director before he became Vice President in 2001. He spent 15 years as VP, and was Senior VP for two of those years, before becoming President and CEO in 2017. The same year, he retired from the US Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. His hobbies include photography, outdoor activities such as hiking, paddle-boarding, and biking. He is the father of three adult children and one grandson, and is the youngest of seven siblings.
Gaskins shared a tear-jerking story of his older sister, Sandra, who got into a car accident when he was only ten years old. She was pregnant at the time, and thrown through the front windshield of her vehicle. Sandra, who was found around 40 feet away from the car in a ditch, was rushed to the hospital, and the doctors said she wouldn't make it. She was given her last rites, and the family was told that even if Sandra survived by some miracle, that would be brain damaged. Due to medical intervention she was able to survive and continue her life.
"My sister went through 85 units of blood in 36 hours. That's 85 blood donors. I attribute much of her survival to that."
The pregnancy went to term, and Sandra had a baby girl. That child now has children and grandchildren of her own.
"The blood supply is the community's responsibility." Gaskins said. "Blood assurance is the steward of the blood supply, but it is community responsibility. This is a critical time of year for us. Schools are getting out of session, but there's no delay or postponing of surgery because kids are out of school. In fact, this is the busiest time because many people will be traveling or put off surgery until summer when the kids are out of school."
Timing can be tricky, however. An individual is permitted to donate blood every fifty-six days. Blood is only good for twenty-two days, under the circumstance that it makes it all the way to expiration. This leaves a large amount of time where patients could potentially be in need of blood, which is why blood assurance is in need of as many donors as possible. The same idea applies to platelets, which can be donated weekly and are only good for five days. Two of those days are used for processing, so essentially they are only good for patient use for three days.
"When people ask what blood type is the most rare and needed, I always say that it's the one we currently don't have on our shelf. It varies." said Gaskins.
O-Negative, to that affect, is worth mentioning, as it is universal and can always be used. Anyone of any blood type can receive O-Negative type blood. O-Negative patients, however, can only receive O-Negative blood.
Right now, Gaskins says, blood assurance is in dire need of all donors and blood types, but especially platelets.