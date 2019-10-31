Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert were among the 12 finalists selected for the Campbell Trophy, given to the top scholar-athlete in college football.
The finalists are selected from all levels college football by the National Football Foundation.
The other finalists are: Eastern Washington’s Spencer Blackburn; Ohio State’s Jordan Fuller; Minnesota State’s Alex Goettl; Kansas State’s Adam Holtorf; Carnegie Mellon’s Michael Lohmeier; Virginia’s Jordan Mack; Montana’s Dante Olson; Cornell’s Jelani Taylor; Stanford’s Casey Toohill; and Western Michigan’s Jon Wassink.
The finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and the winner receives an additional $7,000 in scholarship money and the trophy named after former Columbia player and coach William V. Campbell.
The winner will be announced Dec. 10 at the NFF’s Hall of Fame induction in New York.
Major League Baseball
Royals turning to former Cardinals manager MathenyKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals hired Mike Matheny on Thursday, bringing in a manager who took the cross-state Cardinals to the World Series six years ago before a three-season swoon cost him his job.
The 49-year-old Matheny went 591-474 with the Cardinals from 2012-18 and was the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. The Cardinals reached the World Series in 2013, losing to the Boston Red Sox, but Matheny was fired in July 2018 as the team was headed toward a third straight season out of the playoffs.
Matheny was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development and he was in prime position to succeed Royals manager Ned Yost, who announced his retirement last month.
The Royals are coming off another 100-loss season and in the midst of a massive rebuilding effort after their back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014-15. They have a wave of young position players and a promising batch of pitching prospects.
Matheny was a Gold Glove-winning catcher and he succeeded Tony La Russa as Cardinals manager after St. Louis won the 2011 World Series. The Cardinals were 216-201 in his final two-plus campaigns — the Cardinals’ first in-season managerial change since Joe Torre was replaced by Mike Jorgensen in 1995.
Golf
Local favorite Li opens with one-stroke lead at HSBCSHANGHAI — Li Haotong gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about Thursday with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the HSBC Champions.
Li practically grew up with this World Golf Championship, posing with Phil Mickelson as a junior 10 years ago and threatening to win in 2015 at age 20. He finished his round with an 8-foot par save to lead Victor Perez of France.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele turned a birdie chance into a three-putt bogey late in his round and had to settle for a 66, joining a group that included Adam Scott and Sungjae Im.
Rory McIlroy opened with a 67.
Mickelson, in danger of falling out of the top 50 for the first time in 26 years, shot 71.
College Basketball
Oregon’s Ionescu leads women’s All-America teamNEW YORK — Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu headlined The Associated Press women’s basketball preseason All-America team.
The NCAA career leader for triple-doubles was a unanimous choice for the honor from a 28-member media panel. She was joined on the team announced Thursday by Lauren Cox of Baylor, Beatrice Mompremier of Miami, Kaila Charles of Maryland and Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M.
The AP started choosing a preseason All-America team before the 1994-95 season and this is only the second time that the team does not have a player from Connecticut, Tennessee or Notre Dame.