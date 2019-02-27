Born Feb. 19, 2019
Isabella Grace White, daughter of Hannah and Chad White, Adairsville.
Zachary J. Jesús Reyes, son of Eloisa Delia Esquibel and Noe Reyes Cruz, Rome.
Born Feb. 20, 2019
Bryant Preston David Lloyd Wright, son of Brittney and Tyler Wright, Silver Creek.
Impress Jewel Kataleya Stone, daughter of Aiaeonnna Ware and Richard Diego Stone, Silver Creek.
Skylar Brent Bond, son of Alicia and Joshua Bond, Cedartown.
Born Feb. 21, 2019
Brody Micah Ringer-Whatley, son of Deidre Ringer-Whatley and Michael C. Whatley, Rome.
Savannah Mae Carney, daughter of Emily Star Carney and Matthew Case Carney, Centre, Alabama.
Olivia Gail Williams, daughter of Savannah and Brody Williams, Taylorsville.
Born Feb. 22, 2019
Gysel Ramirez Perez, Bilma Perez Guzman and Oswaldo Ramírez Perez, Rome.
Born Feb. 23, 2019
James S. Williams, son of Melissa Leann Williams and Colin Eugene Williams, Rome.
Born Feb. 24, 2019
Brayson Lee Eaves, son of Kelsey McCain and Jesse Eaves, Rome.