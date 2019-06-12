After 43-years of service as a police officer, fire fighter, EMT and Floyd E-911 dispatch, Bill Peace signed off for the last time Wednesday night at the Law Enforcement Center surrounded by family and friends.
"He was always the one you wanted on your scene," wife Sherry Peace said. "You could delegate anything to him."
The two first met when Sherry was working as a Floyd EMT and Bill was with the Rome Floyd Fire Department. Bill also served as a Floyd EMT and was recognized by Robby Hill, assistant director at Floyd Medical Center EMS, Wednesday night.
Floyd holds annual awards every year for their employees and have named their EMT of the year award after Bill, Hill said. Sommer Robinson of Floyd County E-911 also announced the annual Peace award, which would be given to a dispatcher who showed integrity and dedication to their job.
One by one Peace's friends and colleagues got up to share stories of how he would get busted up playing basketball with his fellow firemen or how he spent over an hour and 10 minutes on the phone with a hiker at Berry College who fell and hurt herself.
John Blalock, director at Floyd County E-911, said Peace talked to the hiker while she hallucinated and even hummed hymns with her while fire and rescue made their way up to the Berry reservoir where she had fallen. Blalock said said over the years 911 dispatchers get the idea of what first responders deal with, but Peace had first hand knowledge and it made him irreplaceable.
"This is a loss to the 911 and safety community," he said.
Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney presented Peace with a shadow box containing his police badge and motorcycle stripe. Fire Chief Troy Brock named Peace an honorary captain of the Rome Floyd County Fire Department.
"Bill has probably served more people and saved more people than anyone else here," Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace said of Peace.
The ceremony concluded with Peace's final sign off and responses from the active units across from Rome and Floyd County who were unable to physically be there Wednesday night.